It’s officially the best time of the year. The temperature is dropping which means comfy clothes are socially acceptable to wear in public. But more importantly it means playoff high school football is finally here! Let’s take a look at the upcoming week and the district tournaments:
Previewing mid-Missouri district tournaments
The football district tournaments begin Friday all across Missouri. Here, the Missourian‘s high school football writers give their predictions for the three districts that contain Columbia teams.
Hickman and Rock Bridge: Class 6 District 2
No. 1 seed Fort Zumwalt West (7-2) is the clear favorite in this district having already beaten No. 2 Holt 24-7 and No. 3 Troy-Buchanan 28-20 this season. The Jaguars should breeze past No. 8 Timberland (2-7) in the quarterfinals as well as the winner between No. 4 Blue Springs (5-4) and No. 5 Rock Bridge (3-6).
The Bruins have struggled with consistency across a full game so far and lost against Rockhurst and Lee’s Summit West, two teams that were defeated by the Wildcats. But if Rock Bridge can play to its full potential, an upset could be in the cards.
Holt (6-3) should have little trouble dispatching No. 7 Blue Springs South (2-7), but while it’s easy to write off No. 6 Hickman (4-5) and its chances against Troy-Buchanan (6-3), this is a Kewpies team that’s peaking at the right moment and has the ability to make a run at a championship. The team put up a complete performance Friday against Oak Park in its 40-18 victory, getting contributions from its senior class through the air, on the ground and special teams. If it can do so against Troy-Buchanan, the Trojans could find themselves going home early.
Still, Troy-Buchanan’s potential semifinal meeting with Holt could be one to watch, as the Trojans might avenge their 41-31 defeat to the Indians in October. But neither are likely to dispatch Ft. Zumwalt West in the district championship.
Prediction: Ft. Zumwalt West defeats Troy-Buchanan 31-27 to advance to the state tournament.
Battle: Class 5 District 4
In a small district comprised of Battle, Francis Howell North, Smith-Cotton and Ft. Zumwalt North, the No. 2 Battle Spartans (6-3) should breeze by the No. 3 Francis Howell North Knights (1-8) in their Nov. 8 matchup. No. 1 Ft. Zumwalt North (9-0) should also waltz past No. 4 Smith-Cotton (1-8), who Battle beat 61-21 in Week 3.
The biggest test for the Spartans will lie in an assumed semifinal matchup between them and the No. 1 Panthers. The Spartans have won five-straight district titles, including a win over Ft. Zumwalt last season, but the Panthers are the No. 11 team in the state.
Prediction: Ft. Zumwalt North defeats Battle 28-16 to continue on to the state tournament.
Tolton: Class 2 District 5
No. 1 seed Centralia (9-0) should have no trouble defeating No. 8 Missouri Military Academy (1-8) and has a great chance of beating the winner of No. 4 Christian (5-4) and No. 5 North Callaway (7-2) as well.
No. 3 seed Hermann (6-3) will take on No. 6 Montgomery County (7-2). Though Hermann defeated Montgomery County 30-12 earlier this season, the Wildcats’ impressive season indicates that an upset could be in the cards. The winner of this matchup will most likely take on No. 2 Hallsville (7-2), who previously defeated its opponent, No. 7 Tolton (1-8), 40-0 earlier this season.
The Trailblazers have consistently struggled to generate offense and maintain a steadfast defense. Though their continued development across games and their familiarity with the Indians could create a more competitive outing than the last, a win against Hallsville is unlikely for the Trailblazers.
Hallsville should continue forward to the semifinals, defeating the winner of Hermann and Montgomery County, and will most likely face off against Centralia. Both impressive and successful programs, the semifinal matchup between the Indians and Panthers will definitely be one to watch.
Prediction: Hallsville defeats Centralia 35-28 to continue on to the state tournament.
Player of the Week: Jevean Brown, Hickman
On Hickman's senior night, Brown wore #2 to honor a childhood friend who passed away and put in a stellar performance to lead the Kewpies to victory against Oak Park. Brown opened the scoring with a 51-yard rushing touchdown on the game's fifth play. He added two more rushing touchdowns — including one from 52 yards — and passing TD to his memorable night.
Honorable Mentions:
QB Dominic Stoneking, Moberly
RB Darren Jordan, Battle
Play of the Week
Each week, KOMU picks the top three plays from the previous Friday and asks you, the readers, to vote for your favorite play.
The plays from Week 9 include:
Hickman quarterback Jevean Brown keeps the ball on an option read for a long touchdown run.
Fulton's Zaylin McNeil reverses field for a long run.
Boonville's Avian Thomas breaks through the defense for a touchdown.
ICYMI
In this section, we’ll bring you something that stood out or caught our attention from the previous week of games that we don’t want you to miss. It could be a great quote from a player or coach, an impressive stat, a great crowd story or some star seniors.
Last week was senior night for all the Columbia teams. So this week we want to highlight a handful of the best seniors and their top performance from the season.
QB/DB Jevean Brown, Hickman
Brown has been the clear leader for the Kewpies since the season started. The senior’s best performance was a 48-0 blowout against Truman in Week 8 when he threw four touchdown passes.
In the playoffs, Hickman will go as far as Brown will take them, as he is one of the best players on both sides of the ball.
WR/DB C.J. Campbell, Tolton
On a team with a small roster and a ton of young players, C.J. Campbell’s senior presence was vital to this season, especially during a year they have yet to win a game on the field. Although this isn’t the way Campbell wanted to finish his time at Tolton, he put together many great games.
It only makes sense that in Tolton’s most competitive game, Campbell put together his best performance of the season. He finished the game with two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter, as the Trailblazers were trying to make a comeback and beat St. Dominic in Week 4.
QB Grant Hajicek, Rock Bridge
Last season, everyone on Rock Bridge was overshadowed by running back Nate Peat, now at Stanford. His graduation allowed for players to step up and fill his role as star senior.
The running back corps replaced him admirably but the honor this year goes to quarterback Grant Hajicek. His best performance came in Week 7 against Smith-Cotton, when he shredded the Tigers through the air to the tune of four touchdowns in a 48-21 win.
QB Harrison Keller, Battle
This was a tough call. If running back Darren Jordan wasn’t injured early in the season, he probably would have won this award. But due to Jordan’s late start, Harrison Keller gets the nod.
Keller’s best performance was even overshadowed by Jordan’s five touchdown game against Jefferson City in Week 8. During that same game though, Keller attacked the Jays on the ground and through the air. He threw for a season-high 203 yards and added 173 rushing yards with a touchdown in a 54-35 win.
