It’s that time of year: The weather’s cold. Every game is win-or-go-home. Welcome to the high school football postseason.
Game of the Week: No. 3 Rock Bridge vs. No. 6 Troy Buchanan
What to watch: The Trojans started the season off hot with three wins from their first four games but lost their final five. Rock Bridge, meanwhile, was able to bring this game home (where it’s 4-1) due to lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Boone County. The Bruins have been successful against teams with losing records and will look to take care of business against Troy Buchanan.
Key players: Quarterback Nathan Dent has been a stud for the Bruins, but it’s Rock Bridge’s defense — especially the secondary — that could come in key.
No. 7 Hickman at No. 2 Liberty North
What to watch: Inconsistency and turnovers limited the Kewpies this season and they’ll get a tough matchup on the road against the Eagles, who are on a six-game winning streak. Keeping the ball when they’ve got it will be important for the Kewpies.
Key players: While ball security will be a factor on the offensive side, Hickman will also need its defense to keep a Liberty North offense that’s averaging more than 30 points a game in check.
Read a full game preview here.
No. 4 Tolton at No. 5 Paris
What to watch: After a week off to close out a turbulent season, the Trailblazers are ready for postseason action and more parity in their matchups. Scheduling problems and a small roster kept Tolton from playing a full schedule, but the Trailblazers are ready for the most meaningful games of their season.
Key players: Keep an eye on Tolton running back Noah Manie, who’s playing his first-ever season of football and has enjoyed some success out of the backfield.
Read a full game preview here.
Battle has a bye week.
Tune in to KOMU 8 News at 6 p.m. on Friday night for a full preview of the Game of the Week live from Columbia, and KOMU 8 News at 10 p.m. for highlights from around the area.
Check the Missourian and KOMU for complete postseason coverage, and we’ll see you on Saturday morning with a recap of tonight’s action.