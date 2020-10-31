And so the playoffs begin... Mid-Missouri teams had varied results in the first round, but there was excellent action all around the area.

As always, KOMU 8 and the Columbia Missourian have teamed up to bring you comprehensive high school football coverage.

Game of the Week: Rock Bridge 31, Troy-Buchanan 20

The Hurry-Up: Rock Bridge dual-threat quarterback Nathan Dent has been quite the asset for the Bruins, and he showed why once again on Friday. His 52-yard rushing touchdown opened the scoring, and he added another rushing TD and a passing one en route to a comfortable victory over the Trojans.

Up Next: The No. 3 Bruins travel to face No. 2 Liberty North.

Liberty North 49, Hickman 7

The Hurry-Up: The Kewpies bowed out in blowout fashion, going down 49-0 before grabbing a late score. It was 42-0 at halftime before the Eagles brought in their third string quarterback. Hickman didn't force a punt until nearly halfway through the fourth quarter.

Paris 24, Tolton 6

It was a long season for the Trailblazers, even though they played fewer games than expected. The year came to an end at Paris.

No. 2 Battle, coming off a first round bye, will face No. 3 Rolla.

Thanks for reading! Enjoy your weekend, and we'll see ya on Tuesday with district tournament bracket breakdowns and our Player of the Week honorees from the first round.

