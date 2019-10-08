Happy Tuesday! Hopefully, Monday wasn’t too rough for you, but it just means we’re one day closer to Friday football. Today we are talking fullbacks and sportsmanship as we turn the page on last week’s high school football action.
Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
Looking back on high school football's Week 6
Battle
Battle put up its largest point total of the season against Hickman. Quarterbacks Harrison Keller and Khaleel Dampier combined for over 400 total yards and five touchdowns.
It’s hard to pull a lot of negatives from Battle’s performance Friday. Despite allowing the Kewpies to score their second-highest point total since coach Cedric Alvis took over the program, the Spartans also recovered three fumbles, including one that was returned 62 yards by defensive lineman Elijah Owens.
Centralia
Centralia got over the hump and beat Mexico for the first time since 2011 Friday.
The game was uber-physical and featured almost exclusively runs on offense by both teams. The defining moment of the game for the Panthers was their final offensive drive, when they were down 10-7 with just over five minutes left. Every play was a run and Mexico was unable to make a stop.
Hickman
67 points is a lot. For a defense that has been one of the brightest spots in Hickman’s season so far, giving up that many points is a hard pill to swallow. The defense had no counter for the option for the second straight week, as Battle kept marching down the field with the use of dual-threat quarterback Keller and Dampier.
The Kewpies’ offense was a bright spot, sans its issues with turnovers. Jevean Brown and Felix Pippenger had two rushing touchdowns apiece, and Max Neuhaus intercepted Keller and returned it for a touchdown at the end of the first half.
Rock Bridge
The Bruins had another impressive game on offense in their win over Jefferson City. They scored 41 points — they have now scored 80 in their last two games — and looked like they would never be contained by the Jays’ defense.
However, the Bruins’ defense looked suspect once again. A week after limiting Hickman to just eight points, Rock Bridge conceded 28 to Jefferson City, 21 of which came in the first half. The Bruins will have to make sure to limit the opportunities they give opponents in the future.
Tolton
Battling the challenge of a smaller roster, Tolton chose to bring in younger players throughout the game to give those playing both offense and defense a chance to rest. When senior wide receiver C.J. Campbell left injured in the second quarter, freshman James Lee replaced him and was one of several young players to show potential in the game.
Though a few good plays were made, Tolton will have to find some way to work around its late-game exhaustion if it hopes to stop these blowout losses.
For the full article, click here.
Player of the Week: FB Miles Cheatum, Rock Bridge
It’s not often that a fullback rushes for more than 100 yards in a game, and it's even rarer for them to rack up triple digits on just scoring plays. But that’s what Cheatum did on Friday against Jefferson City, dragging the Bruins back into the game with 52- and 63-yard touchdown runs. Instead of his blocking, it was his running that paved the way for a Rock Bridge comeback against an area rival.
Honorable Mentions:
RB Bryce Jackson, Rock Bridge
WR Devin White, Jefferson City
DL Elijah Owens, Battle
Play of the Week
Each week, KOMU picks the top three plays from the previous Friday and asks you, the readers, to vote for your favorite play.
The plays from Week 6 include:
Quarterback Drew Edwards and the Osage wide receivers playing hook and ladder.
Blair Oaks’ quarterback Dylan Hair finding Jake Closser deep down the field.
Eldon quarterback Dallas Hardy taking it to the house.
To view and vote for the Play of the Week (in the sidebar), click here.
ICYMI
In this section, we will bring you something that stood out or caught our attention from the previous week of games that we don’t want you to miss. It could be an amazing quote by a player or coach, a bizarre stat, a great crowd story or a real heart warmer, like this week’s ICYMI.
A couple of weeks ago, Smith-Cotton senior TJ Allred ran 80 yards for a touchdown against Hickman. It was his first career touchdown and not even his cerebral palsy could stop him from ending Hickman’s shutout.
Hickman deserves the sportsmanship of the year award because it didn't end there. On Friday, Battle junior Jordan Mayes scored a 54-yard run for his first career touchdown. Mayes, who is on the autism spectrum, was in the backfield following chants from the Battle student section of “We want Jordan.”
This is why sports is bigger than just the game.
Thanks for reading and have a great week! Go make somebody’s day like Hickman and Battle did Friday night, and we’ll see you Friday morning to preview all the Week 7 action.