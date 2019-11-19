The district tournaments are now over. Only four mid-Missouri teams survived and will move on to the state tournament. None of the Columbia schools are still standing, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great teams left to watch.
You have the favorites in Camdenton and Blair Oaks, both of which boast undefeated records. Hallsville is led by former Battle coach Justin Conyers, who has completely turned around the program from a year ago. South Callaway is the underdog punching above its weight class with a 6-6 record.
Let’s look at how they got here and what they have to look forward to this week.
Games to keep an eye on
Below are the mid-Missouri teams in the state quarterfinals. We included our predictions for each game as well. Make sure to check out these matchups this weekend:
Class 4
Webb City (11-1) at Camdenton (12-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Tyler: Camdenton 31-24
Eli: Webb City 21-20
Quinn: Camdenton 30-28
Class 3
Cassville (10-2) at Blair Oaks (12-0) - 2 p.m. Saturday
Tyler: Blair Oaks 40-14
Eli: Blair Oaks 34-13
Quinn: Blair Oaks 30-21
Class 2
Clark County (11-1) at Hallsville (10-2) - 1 p.m. Saturday
Tyler: Hallsville 21-19
Eli: Clark County 31-24
Quinn: Clark County 27-21
Class 1
Marceline (11-1) at South Callaway (6-6) - 1 p.m. Saturday
Tyler: Marceline 34-14
Eli: Marceline 27-17
Quinn: Marceline 34-21
To view the state tournament brackets, click here.
ICYMI
In this section, we’ll bring you something that stood out or caught our attention from the previous week of games that we don’t want you to miss. It could be a great quote from a player or coach, an impressive stat, a great crowd story or a playoff rivalry.
In case you missed it, Camdenton ran all over Lebanon in a 35-7 victory for the district crown. But more importantly, Camdenton will play Webb City in the state quarterfinals Friday.
For the past two years, the Cardinals have had the Lakers number in the playoffs. In 2017, Webb City knocked them out of the second round of districts with a 40-14 win on its way to a Class 4 State Championship. Last year, the two teams met in this exact scenario, the state quarterfinals. It was a thrilling match with the Cardinals holding on for the 28-27 win.
Now for the third year in a row, Webb City and Camdenton meet again in the playoffs. The Lakers have the home field advantage and boast an undefeated record. But Webb City is a powerhouse year in and year out and only has one loss on its record. Some are saying the winner of this matchup will likely go on to win the State Championship. I guess we will find out. But one thing is for sure, this game is going to be an absolute barn burner.
Player of the Week: RB Mason Huskey, Hallsville
Hallsville running backs have been visiting our Player of the Week segment almost as much as the end zone over the last few weeks. Huskey grabbed four more touchdowns in Hallsville’s win over O’Fallon Christian, continuing to be an instrumental part of his team’s success.
Honorable Mentions:
QB Dylan Hair, Blair Oaks
RB Jadin Faulconer, Camdenton
Make sure to tune in Friday morning for a preview of each of these games.
