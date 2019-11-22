There is no better way to prepare for Thanksgiving than to watch some football. The high school state football tournament officially begins this weekend, as four mid-Missouri teams are trying to reach the state semifinals.
Let’s dive in.
Hallsville (10-2) vs Clark County (11-1) - 1 p.m. Saturday
What to watch for: The offensive game plan for Hallsville. Last Friday, Christian tried to take away the passing game but Hallsville was OK with that, as it threw only two passes and instead ran for six touchdowns.
Key matchup: Clark County cornerbacks against the Hallsville wide receivers. Hallsville offense is based on plenty of run-pass option plays, which is a difficult scheme for defenses to handle. A way to make Hallsville one dimensional is to press the wide receivers at the line of scrimmage.
Blair Oaks (12-0) vs Cassville (10-2) - 2 p.m. Saturday
What to watch for: Cassville has its hands full in this game. It looks as if Blair Oaks’ consecutive-game win streak will continue. Cassville generated a comeback down 14-0 in the district championship against Seneca. If the Wildcats want to defeat Blair Oaks, they can’t fall behind and may want to rely on do-it-all running back Bowen Preddy.
Key player: Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair. The freshman has become an unexpected leader for the Falcons, despite his inexperience. Last week, he threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more against Buffalo in the district championship. Can he lead Blair Oaks to another win?
Camdenton (12-0) vs Webb City (11-1) - 7 p.m. Friday
What to watch for: The upstart Camdenton Lakers have a long history and extremely talented roster, and have rolled through the playoffs to this point. On the other hand, Webb City is a powerhouse and one of the most decorated schools in the state. Webb City and Valle Catholic are tied for the state record with 14 state titles each. This has all the ingredients for an instant classic.
Key player: Camdenton’s Paxton DeLaurent is undoubtedly one of the best players in the area. The 6-foot-5 quarterback has thrown for a whopping 50 touchdowns this season, breaking the school record of 43 he set a year ago.
South Callaway (6-6) vs Marceline (11-1) - 1 p.m. Saturday
What to watch for: South Callaway turned an 0-3 start to the season into a district championship, meaning the Bulldogs are hot at the right time. Look for them to embrace a physical style of play on both sides of the ball.
Key player: South Callaway quarterback Cole Shoemaker punched in five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ district championship win. He’s a mobile QB who doesn’t fear contact at the line of scrimmage.
Since there are multiple games being played Saturday afternoon, our recap will arrive in your inbox Sunday morning. Thanks for reading and enjoy the games!