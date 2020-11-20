And then there were eight — teams left in each class, anyway.
Battle vs. Fort Zumwalt North
When Battle and Fort Zumwalt North played in the opening week of the 2020 season, the Spartans came out on top 60-43, carried by a five-touchdown performance by Gerry Marteen Jr.
But while Battle's defense had a decent showing, recovering three fumbles and keeping Fort Zumwalt scoreless in the fourth quarter, the 43 points the Panthers scored is the most it has allowed all season.
The Spartans know that lots of things have changed in the 12 weeks since their season opener, including themselves. In fact, Jaylen Broadus says everything has changed.
"We're better at reading, we're better at tackling, we're just better overall," the junior defensive back said.
Battle's defense will face a test in the form of Friday's quarterfinal, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
Other games to watch
The Spartans aren't the only mid-Missouri team who've made it this far. Also in the quarterfinals are:
Blair Oaks plays Lutheran North on Saturday
Helias plays West Plains on Friday
South Callaway plays Thayer on Saturday
Hallsville plays Palmyra on Saturday
Marceline plays Adrian on Saturday
Check the Missourian and KOMU for complete postseason coverage, and we’ll see you on Saturday morning with a recap of tonight’s action.