What happens when a Spartan and a Panther walk into a playoff game? If the last two years are any indicator, the Panther emerges victorious.
As always, KOMU 8 and the Columbia Missourian have teamed up to bring you comprehensive high school football coverage.
Like what you're reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
Fort Zumwalt North 35, Battle 14
The Panthers eliminated the Spartans for the second year in a row, though Battle's playoff departure came one round later this season.
Fort Zumwalt North continually converted third — and the occasional fourth — downs in the first half, spelling trouble for Battle as the Panthers assembled a lead. A messy three-and-out to start the second half would summarize the rest of the game for the Spartans: There was no comeback — or additional scoring —in the cards.
Helias 36, West Plains 10
The undefeated Crusaders are moving on, but this contest ended up a little closer than they perhaps expected, having led 36-20 after three quarters. Quarterback Jacob Weaver put together a typically strong performance for Helias, throwing two touchdowns and running in another pair.Up Next: Helias faces Smithville in the semifinals.
Still to come this weekend
Blair Oaks plays Lutheran North
South Callaway plays Thayer
Hallsville plays Palmyra
Marceline plays Adrian
Thanks for reading! Enjoy your weekend, and we'll see ya on Tuesday with bracket breakdowns and our Player of the Week honorees.