The State Quarterfinals proved to be disastrous across the board for mid-Missouri high school football teams, as all four schools to make it to the state tournament lost.
Here’s what happened:
Clark County 22, Hallsville 7
The Hurry-Up: Hallsville played arguably its worst game at the worst possible time. But Clark County deserves credit, as it was well prepared. Clark County’s defense held Hallsville scoreless until the fourth quarter, including forcing a total of five punts and three turnovers on downs. On offense, Clark County was led by running back Caleb Lapsley, who ran all over Hallsville, including a 73-yard touchdown that Hallsville coach Justin Conyers said was the “backbreaker.”
Despite the loss, Hallsville finished with the best season in its history. The Indians had never made it to a district championship much less the state tournament.
Up next: Clark County faces Ava in the Class 2 State Semifinals.
For the full game recap, click here.
Cassville 35, Blair Oaks 28
The Hurry-Up: Who would have thought? Not me. In the biggest upset of the tournament, Cassville was able to take down the Class 3 defending state champions. Blair Oaks scored 28 seconds into the game. But then Cassville rattled of 27 straight points. Blair Oaks wasn’t going down without a fight though, as the Falcons climbed back into the game. Wildcats running back Bowen Preddy ran 60 yards for the game sealing touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Up Next: Cassville plays Trinity Catholic in the Class 3 State Semifinals.
Webb City 62, Camdenton 34
The Hurry-Up: Camdenton’s undefeated season came to a screeching halt Friday night. Webb City’s rushing attack carved up the Camdenton defense, as Terrell Kabala led the way. The Cardinals running back finished with 196 rushing yards, and the Lakers’ explosive offense simply couldn’t keep pace.
Up Next: Webb City faces Ladue Horton Watkins in the Class 4 State Semifinals.
Marceline 20, South Callaway 7
The Hurry-Up: South Callaway’s typically-strong backfield fell short in the quarterfinals against Marceline. The Tigers forced six turnovers — including five fumbles — to put away the Bulldogs. South Callaway came away with a consolation score when Cole Shoemaker completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jasper Rees with less than two minutes in the game.
Up Next: Marceline plays Lincoln in the Class 1 State Semifinals.
Thanks for reading! We’ll see you Tuesday for a breakdown of tonight’s playoff action and our last newsletter of the season.