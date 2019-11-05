The first week of playoff football is in the books and three of the four Columbia schools are no longer playing. We look back at the first round of districts as Battle is now the sole representative of Columbia.
This week will be a little different. Rather than the team roundup we usually do, the Missourian beat writers will be finishing a recap of their respective team’s season and looking forward to next year. These will publish throughout the week. We will include them in the Friday morning newsletter along with a preview of Battle’s game.
Now to the good stuff.
Player of the Week: RB Cooper Crane, Hallsville
After setting a school record for career rushing yards by racking up more than 1,000 yards in the regular season, Hallsville running back Cooper Crane continued his impressive season in the playoffs. Against Tolton in the first round, he scored two touchdowns and snagged an interception on defense. His two-way abilities make him a constant force for Justin Conyers’ team.
Honorable Mentions:
Mason Huskey, Hallsville
James Lee, Tolton
Tristan John, Southern Boone
Play of the Week
Each week, KOMU picks the top three plays from the previous Friday and asks you, the readers, to vote for your favorite play.
The plays from Week 10 include:
Hallsville’s Mason Huskey hauling in an interception off a tipped pass. Huskey was instrumental in Hallsville’s win over Tolton.
Centralia’s John Durant weaving through everybody on his way to the end zone. Durant helped Centralia jump out to a 35-0 first quarter lead against MMA.
Harrisburg’s Jace Carr making a beautiful one-handed catch. Harrisburg secured a 30-24 victory over Paris.
To view and vote for the Play of the Week (in the sidebar), click here.
ICYMI
In this section, we’ll bring you something that stood out or caught our attention from the previous week of games that we don’t want you to miss. It could be a great quote from a player or coach, an impressive stat, a great crowd story or a school milestone.
Troy-Buchanan defeated Hickman 14-6 on Friday to win their first playoff game since the school was founded in 1953. They completed the milestone with only two passing plays the entire game. It is the first time Troy has beaten Hickman in football.
For reference, here are some facts from 1953:
- The top Billboard song was “The Song from Moulin Rouge” (also known as “Where Is Your Heart”).
- The top grossing movie was “The Robe."
- Gas was $0.29/gallon.
- The population of Columbia was about 32,000.
- The Missouri football team finished its season 6-4 in the Big Eight.
Thanks for reading! We’ll see you on Friday morning for a preview of Battle and other mid-Missouri playoff matchups.
