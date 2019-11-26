As the state semifinals begin this week, mid-Missouri will not be represented. The four teams that were alive in the quarterfinal round were all eliminated. That also means that this will be the last newsletter until next football season.
Player of the Week: Caleb Lapsley, Clark County
It’s reflective of the way the quarterfinal round went for mid-Missouri teams that our Player of the Week selection comes from a school outside our normal region. Hallsville — a team used to running over its opposition — had its hands full with Caleb Lapsley on Saturday. His 73-yard touchdown was a “backbreaker,” according to Hallsville coach Justin Conyers.
Honorable Mentions:
Bowen Preddy, Cassville
Terrell Kabala, Webb City
ICYMI
In this section, we’ll bring you something that stood out or caught our attention from the previous week of games that we don’t want you to miss. It could be a great quote from a player or coach, an impressive stat, a great crowd story or four brutal playoff losses.
In case you missed it, this will be the last Friday Night Fever newsletter of the season, as all four of the remaining mid-Missouri teams lost in the state quarterfinals. Some of the schools were underdogs, another, Camdenton against Webb City, was a tossup and Blair Oaks was the heavy favorite. So you can see why Friday was a bit of a shocker.
Let’s start with the biggest upset of the tournament. Blair Oaks’ winning streak came to a bitter end even though the Falcons almost made a miraculous comeback in the second half. But it wasn’t enough as Cassville was able to hold them off, knocking the favorite to repeat as state champions out of the tournament.
With as hot as Hallsville was coming into the state quarterfinals game, its matchup with Clark County was closer than it appeared on paper. Clark County was the favorite but Hallsville was playing its best football at the time. Or so we thought. Clark County completely shut down Hallsville’s high-powered offense and came out with the easy win.
Camdenton’s matchup with Webb City was supposed to be the game of the week. Webb City had other plans. The Cardinals ran circles around the Lakers, who had no answers defensively and couldn't keep up on the offensive side.
It was clear that none of the mid-Missouri teams played its best football. South Callaway encapsulated that in its game against Marceline. The Bulldogs coughed up the ball six times, including five fumbles! And yet the final score was only 20-7. If South Callaway held on to the football who knows what could have happened.
And with that, the mid-Missouri football season has come to a bitter end. Unfortunately, that also means this is the last issue of the Friday Night Fever newsletter. We appreciate everyone that subscribed and followed the Missourian’s and KOMU’s content. Your support means a lot to us.
We’ll see you at the start of next season with new players, new expectations and new title favorites.