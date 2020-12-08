Well, that's that.
The 2020 high school football season won't be forgotten anytime soon, and it's now material for the history books.
Two mid-Missouri programs secured state championships: Helias winning Class 4 and Blair Oaks taking home the trophy in Class 3.
Let's look back at three games from this season, including those title games and a look back at our favorite:
Helias 35, MICDS 30
The chance at a perfect state and a championship — the Crusaders' first in 22 years — were at stake in this matchup, and Helias rose to the occasion.
Quarterback Jacob Weaver, a consistent standout, was key to the victory, leading the Crusaders quickly down the field on Helias' first two drives.
Blair Oaks 62, Maryville 40
Shortly after the start of the second quarter, the Falcons took the lead — and kept rolling from there. Quarterback Dylan Hair scored Blair Oaks' first of the game, going on to be a part of seven scores.
Game of the Year: Battle 37, Moberly 36
The matchup wasn't even supposed to happen. But when Battle's game against Smith-Cotton fell through, they needed a new opponent.
Enter Moberly — at the time, undefeated.
The programs combined for a hectic finish that saw Battle — also shaking off the rust following a 14-day quarantine period — emerge victorious.
Thanks for reading! Stay safe and we'll see you once again next fall for more local high school football action.