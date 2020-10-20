Just like that, the final week of the high school football regular season is upon us. It should be a good one — after all, an entertaining Week 8 provided quite the appetizer.
Player of the Week: Gerry Marteen Jr., Battle
Marteen’s been a staple of the Spartans’ backfield all season and no stranger to the end zone — especially in Week 8. He scored three times in Battle’s ground-heavy win against Jefferson City.
Honorable Mentions: Tommy Atherton (Battle), Nathan Dent (Rock Bridge), Jake Closser (Blair Oaks)
Play of the Week
Who should take home the Week 8 Play of the Week honor? The slate includes North Callaway’s Cody Cash, Jefferson City’s Devin White and Southern Boone’s Nik Post.
Use this link to vote to have your say.
The Warm-Up: Boonville at Hallsville
The Friday Night Fever Game of the Week heads to Hallsville this week where you can expect a lot of scoring. The Boonville offense is averaging 34.7 points per game, and Hallsville is averaging 36.8. The Indians’ offense is led by quarterback Tyger Cobb and running back Harrison Fowler, who scored eight touchdowns in a game against Osage this season. Filling in the shoes of former All-State running back Avian Thomas (who's now at North Dakota State), Boonville’s Andrew Wiser has continued to provide the Pirates with great production out of the backfield. Wiser had 10 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the Pirates 54-6 win over Versailles in their last game.
We'll see ya on Friday morning with an in-depth preview of all the Week 9 action.