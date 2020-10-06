There are crazy endings to games, but few are as crazy as the final minutes of Battle’s win over Moberly. Between that game, Rock Bridge’s high stakes matchup and an early cancellation, there’s plenty to talk about entering Week 7.
Player of the Week: Gerry Marteen Jr., Battle
Battle’s matchup with Moberly had quite the ending with 37 points scored in the final four minutes of the game. Two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in that stretch belonged to Marteen, who proved vital to the Spartans’ comeback win.
Honorable Mentions: Khaleel Dampier (Battle), Nathan Dent (Rock Bridge)
Play of the Week
Rock Bridge-Battle off due to COVID-19 concerns
Battle can’t seem to catch a break with COVID-19 cancellations. Concern about the virus’ spread within the Rock Bridge program led to the decision about Friday’s game.
After Covid concerns within their own program led to the cancellation of Battle’s game with Hickman, the Spartans have since missed games with two other scheduled opponents (Smith-Cotton last week and Rock Bridge this week) due to Covid concerns on the opposing team. The Spartans will have to scramble once again to find a game to play.
The Warm-Up: Helias at Jefferson City
The Helias Crusaders have looked unstoppable all season long. The Crusaders are the No. 1 team in Class 4 and it’s easy to see why. Senior Dylan Copp leads the dominant defense and Jacob Weaver is perhaps the best quarterback in the area. Jefferson City has won three straight to improve to .500 on the season, but the Jays will have an uphill climb Friday night if they want to make it four in a row.
Check the Missourian and KOMU for all your mid-Missouri high school football coverage