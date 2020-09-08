If mid-Missouri high school football has a need for speed, that need was certainly filled by Friday's rushing-heavy slate of action.
There were long runs, like a 98-yard score from Battle's Gerry Marteen Jr., and weird ones, like a wildcat touchdown from Hickman's L.J. Williams.
Player of the Week: QB Jacob Weaver (Helias)
The Crusaders had no trouble defeating the Kewpies on Friday night, emerging 66-18 winners in no small part due to Weaver's stellar play.
He threw four touchdowns and added three more with his legs — all before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter. As Hickman tries to find its feet in 2020, opponents like Weaver can be impossible to beat.
Honorable mentions: Gerry Marteen Jr. (Battle), L.J. Williams (Hickman), Rickie Dunn (Battle)
Play of the Week
Make sure to vote in this week's Friday Night Fever Play of the Week. There's a strong field of contenders in Week Two, including Helias' Kaden Hampson, Marteen and Moberly's Jarrett Kinder
The Warm-Up
KOMU will have cameras at 13 games this Friday night for Week 3, including the Game of the Week between Southern Boone and Boonville. The Pirates are coming off of a 74-2 blowout victory over Holden in which senior running back Andrew Wiser scored five touchdowns — in the first half. The competition will be tougher this week against Southern Boone. The Eagles responded to a season-opening loss by coming from behind to secure a 28-20 win over Mexico last week.
Tune in to KOMU 8 News at 6 p.m. on Friday night for a full preview of the Game of the Week live from Gene Reagan Field in Boonville.
Check the Missourian and KOMU for Week Three coverage, and we’ll see you on Friday with a preview of that night’s action.