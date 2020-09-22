A smaller-than-normal slate of high school football games was still enough to provide plenty of offense and entertainment last week in mid-Missouri. It’s Tuesday, so we’re here to bring you our picks for the best of Week Four.
Player of the Week: Dante Billups, Mexico
There was a lot of offense to be had this week, but Dante Billups’ performance for Mexico in the Game of the Week takes the cake. He scored three of the Bulldogs’ four touchdowns, capping off their comeback with a game-winning touchdown with 50 seconds left in the game.
The slugfest between Rock Bridge and Capital City warrants mention, and the Bruins supply our three runners-up.
Honorable Mentions: Bryce Jackson (Rock Bridge), Nathan Dent (Rock Bridge), Payton Messer (Rock Bridge)
Play of the Week
Make sure to vote in this week's Friday Night Fever Play of the Week. Helias’ Alex Clement, a trick play from Tipton and a chaotic-yet-effective pass from Marshall are all up for the honor this week.
Use this link to vote for your favorite.
The Warm-Up: Eldon at Southern Boone
KOMU 8’s Game of the Week heads to Ashland as the Southern Boone Eagles host the Eldon Mustangs. In a year filled with blowout wins across mid-Missouri, the Eagles have kept scores close. The Eagles have a 3-1 record, including two one-touchdown wins against Mexico and Boonville. You can expect another close game against Eldon, a team that is 2-1 in its own right. Despite getting shut out in Week 2, the Mustangs offense is still averaging over 31.5 points per game.
Tune in to KOMU 8 News at 6 p.m. on Friday night for a full preview of the Game of the Week live from Southern Boone County High School.
Check the Missourian and KOMU for Week Five coverage, and we’ll see you on Friday morning with a recap of tonight’s action.