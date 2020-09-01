High school football’s return to action in mid-Missouri was as entertaining as we could have asked for. There was scoring — lots of it between Battle and Fort Zumwalt North — and even a close finish, thanks to Rock Bridge and Staley.
And really, we’re just happy to be talking about football.
Player of the Week: Gerry Marteen Jr. (Battle)
Marteen was the third-string running back in the Spartans’ stacked backfield last year, but he’s already asserted himself as a force to be reckoned with as a starter in 2020.
He racked up five touchdowns and a fumble recovery in Battle’s 60-43 win. The first two were rushing scores that came early in the game and gave the Spartans early momentum.
After Ft. Zumwalt’s first touchdown, Marteen ran the kick back for a score. He would do that two more times to finish with three kickoff return touchdowns in a single game.
Honorable mentions: Nathan Dent (Rock Bridge), TJ Turner (Hickman)
Play of the Week
It’s a close race for KOMU’s play of the week. Touchdowns from Hallsville’s Harrison Fowler, North Callaway’s Cody Cash and Rock Bridge’s Nathan Dent are all up for the honor.
Use this link to vote for your favorite.
News: Tolton calls off home opener
When the clock expired in Tolton’s loss to Hallsville, the Trailblazers were down 53-0 and down to three substitutes on the bench.
With only 19 rostered players this year, depth is a serious concern for Tolton. And after some early injuries, the Trailblazers won’t play Friday’s game against Macon.
Read more about Tolton’s decision and what’s next for the program here.
The Warm-Up
Hickman hosts Helias in the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week. The Kewpies will look to rebound from a lopsided and turnover-heavy loss while the Crusaders will be riding high after a win over Lutheran St. Charles.
Check the Missourian and KOMU for Week Two coverage this week, and we’ll see ya on Friday with a preview of that night’s action.