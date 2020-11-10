And then there was one Columbia team...
With a win over Rolla, Battle becomes the lone Columbia team vying for a district title this week.
Player of the Week: Jarrett Lambert, Battle
Battle needed a stop in the fourth quarter against Rolla. Lambert provided one plus some: He scooped up the ball and took it to the house, putting the Spartans up by two scores.
"I just saw the ball bouncing on the ground,” Lambert said of the play. “I just had to get there fast and scoop, score for my team.”
Play of the Week
Who should take home the Play of the Week award? A touchdown run from Battle's Khaleel Dampier, another from Blair Oaks' Dylan Hair and a big man interception from Moberly are all up for the honor this week.
The Warm-Up: District Championships
No. 2 Battle travels to No. 1 Washington.
We'll see ya on Friday morning with an in-depth preview of all the area district championship action.