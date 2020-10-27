It's playoff time. Brackets are out, paths to trophies are charted and it's time for postseason football.
Player of the Week: Nathan Dent, Rock Bridge
The Bruins pushed Francis Howell into overtime, in no small part due to Dent's performance. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, giving him a say in every Rock Bridge score.
Honorable Mentions: Khaleel Dampier (Battle), Gerry Marteen Jr. (Battle)
Play of the Week
Who should take home the Week 8 Play of the Week honor? The slate includes a big hit from Blair Oaks, a fumble recovery from Capital City and a Jefferson City pick-six.
The Warm-Up: District Tournament seedings released
The Missouri State High School Activities Association has released district tournament brackets.
Rock Bridge is the No. 3 seed in Class 6, District 4. The Bruins will play No. 6 Troy Buchanan on Friday.
Hickman is the No. 7 seed in the same district. The Kewpies will play No. 2 Liberty North.
Tolton is the No. 4 seed in Class 1 District 2 and will play No. 5 Paris.
Battle, as the No. 2 seed in Class 5 District 5, has a bye and awaits the winner of Rolla-Capital City.
Read more about the brackets here.
We'll see ya on Friday morning with an in-depth preview of all the first round action.