Offense is a powerful thing in football. Southern Boone learned that in a big Game of the Week win, as did Hickman with the Kewpies’ running back depth on full display.
Player of the Week: Blake Dapkus, Southern Boone
Dapkus, who’s been a standout for the Eagles, put in a big performance in the Game of the Week. He scored twice and racked up plenty of yardage in Southern Boone’s 54-20 win over Eldon.
Honorable Mentions: Jacob Weaver (Helias) and L.J. Williams (Hickman)
Play of the Week
Make sure to vote in this week's Friday Night Fever Play of the Week. A one-handed interception from Southern Boone’s Nathan Terry, a wild quarterback run from California’s Calen Kruger and an eight-touchdown night from Hallsville’s Harrison Fowler are all up for the award.
The Warm-Up: Battle to face Moberly, not Smith-Cotton
COVID-19 forced another schedule change for Battle: A member of Smith-Cotton’s program tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the Spartans needed a new opponent. They’ll now face Moberly on Friday.
