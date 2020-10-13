It was another zesty round of mid-Missouri high school football action, led this week by quarterback play.
Player of the Week: Dylan Hair, Blair Oaks
The Falcons pummeled Hallsville from start to finish, and Dylan Hair made quick work of Hallsville's defense. The sensational sophomore had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown and was pulled out of the game midway through the second quarter… with Blair Oaks already leading 48-6.
Honorable Mentions: Gerry Marteen, Jr. (Battle), Keegan Zdybel (Slater)
Play of the Week
It’s an all-QB slate of Play of the Week candidates this time around. Will it be the signal-caller from Westran, California or Slater taking the award?
Play of the Week candidates this time around.
Rock Bridge-Hickman pushed to Saturday
COVID-19 concerns canceled the Bruins’ crosstown duel with Battle, but Rock Bridge’s matchup with the Kewpies is still on. The game’s been pushed back a day and now has a Saturday kickoff.
The Warm-Up: Blair Oaks at Southern Boone
After suffering its first regular season loss since 2013 against Valle Catholic a few weeks ago, the Falcons have come out angry and returned to their dominant form. The Falcons jumped out to a 41-6 lead at the end of the first quarter last Friday against a solid Hallsville team. Southern Boone is coming off a tough weekend in which they traveled all the way to Kansas but lost to Tonganoxie on Saturday. There is no rest for the weary, and the Eagles’ defense will have to play its best game of the season to keep it close against the explosive Blair Oaks offense.
We'll see ya on Friday morning with an in-depth preview of all the Week 8 action.