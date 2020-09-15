Another week, another round of entertaining high school football games in mid-Missouri. Rain was unable to put a damper on the drama in Rock Bridge’s last-minute win against Jefferson City, and Hickman and Tolton earned their first wins of the season.
Player of the Week: Bryce Jackson, Rock Bridge
Jackson’s two touchdowns were key in a tight matchup for Rock Bridge, but it was his consistency that also helped the Bruins over and over through their 23-21 win over Jefferson City.
Perhaps most importantly, Jackson was able to compete with Jeff City playmaker Devin White as both provided their teams with offensive firepower.
Honorable Mentions: L.J. Williams (Hickman), Ethan Hentges (Tolton), Jacob Weaver (Helias)
Play of the Week
Make sure to vote in this week's Friday Night Fever Play of the Week. Hickman’s Williams, Battle’s Gerry Marteen Jr. and Slater’s Keegan Zdybel are all up for the honor this week.
The Warm-Up: Marshall at Mexico
Mexico bounced back from a close 28-20 loss to Southern Boone in Week Two by putting 60 points on the board against Orchard View in Week Three. The Bulldogs' 60-34 win improved their record to 1-1 on the young season. Meanwhile, Marshall has taken two lopsided losses to Center and Odessa after a Week One win, and has scored just six total points in the last two weeks.
Check the Missourian and KOMU for Week Four coverage, and we’ll see you on Friday with a preview of that night’s action.