Happy election day. Before you vote, we've got a look at what happened in mid-Missouri football on Friday night and a look ahead at the second round of playoff action.
The Missourian and KOMU 8 are teaming up to bring mid-Missouri high school football news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox three times a week.
Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
Player of the Week: Nathan Dent, Rock Bridge
Dent earns the honor for the second week in a row after another clutch performance for the Bruins. He accounted for three touchdowns — two rushing, one passing — in Rock Bridge's 31-20 win over Troy-Buchanan.
Play of the Week
Who should take home the Play of the Week award? A balancing act from Camdenton, long run from Mexico and stunning catch from California are all up for the vote this week.
Use this link to vote to have your say.
The Warm-Up: Round 2 matchups
No. 3 seed Rock Bridge visits No. 2 Liberty North, which easily dispatched Hickman last week.
Coming off a bye, No. 2 Battle faces No. 3 Rolla.
We'll see ya on Friday morning with an in-depth preview of all the second round action.