Happy Monday! We’re now in the final week of the high school football regular season. Wow, that went fast! Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, it’s time to highlight stories from Week 8:
Looking back at Week 8 in Mid-Missouri high school football
Columbia high school football teams had an up-and-down Week 8:
Battle
What was apparent Friday maybe more than any game this season was how the dynamics of the Battle offense compliment each other. Darren Jordan’s abilities on the ground forced a lot of flinching on ball fakes from the Jefferson City defense, allowing for things to open up through the air.
It also appears that, for the first time all season, this defense has been as explosive as the offense. Five turnovers against the Jays marked a season-high, and it followed up a performance that saw the defensive line wreak havoc on the Hawklets.
Hickman
Turnovers, touchdowns and onside kicks, oh my! Hickman traveled to Independence for a battle with Truman and came out on top 48-10 with the help of four onside kicks recoveries.
The three victories this season are the most coach Cedric Alvis has won since coming to Hickman and the most the team has won since 2012, when it went 9-2 under Arnel Monroe.
48 points is a lot, but it didn’t come easy. Hickman turned the ball over five times and if it wasn’t for the defense getting the ball right back with turnovers of its own, it could’ve been a different story for the Kewpies on Friday.
Rock Bridge
After Rock Bridge’s 27-20 defeat against Helias, we learned that the 2019 Bruins (3-5) just aren’t as good as they were a year ago. They have been steadily improving as this season progressed, but their ceiling is lower than it was last year.
After getting off to yet another bad start in the first half on Friday, the Bruins came roaring back in the second half and came four goal line stops short of erasing a 17-point deficit in a single quarter. If the team can just figure out a way to start games off on the right foot, then they could make another good run in the postseason.
Tolton
Following an outstanding first half of play, it looked as though the Trailblazers had the potential to come out of last Friday’s game against Warsaw with a win. A hard-fought beginning gave way to a shutout second half, as injuries and exhaustion caused problems for the Trailblazers’ small roster and Tolton fell 44-20.
However, the battered and bruised players left the field that night showing that in spite of their record, they have not yet given up on the season.
“My goal for all the players, whether they’re seniors or freshmen, is for them to get better at what they do every single day,” Egnew said. “As long as I help make them better football players and better people, then that’s kind of the goal. That’s how it’s been throughout the weeks, and I think that’s a successful thing.”
For the full article, click here.
Player of the Week: RB Darren Jordan, Battle
Battle finished with 551 total yards and eight touchdowns Friday against Jefferson City. Nearly half of the total yards and over half of the touchdowns were produced by Jordan. The senior running back went off to the tune of 233 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bruins to a 54-35 win.
Honorable Mentions:
K Talin Kemp, Hickman
QB Harrison Keller, Battle
Play of the Week
Each week, KOMU picks the top three plays from the previous Friday and asks you, the readers, to vote for your favorite play.
The plays from Week 8 include:
Helias returning a blocked Rock Bridge punt inside the 10-yard line. Helias defended home turf against Rock Bridge with a 27-20 win.
Hallsville’s Mason Huskey refusing to be denied and getting into the end zone. Hallsville beat Boonville on the road 27-14.
Marceline’s Cullen Brunner emerging from a pile of would-be-tacklers and taking it up the sideline. Marceline shut out Westran 36-0.
To view and vote for the Play of the Week (in the sidebar), click here.
ICYMI
In this section, we’ll bring you something that stood out or caught our attention from the previous week of games that we don’t want you to miss. It could be a great quote from a player or coach, an impressive stat, a great crowd story or a bizarre string of events.
Even though Tolton lost again on Friday, the Trailblazers actually picked up their first win of the season.
Their 70-14 loss to Cardinal Ritter was changed to a 13-0 victory as a result of self-imposed sanctions at the St. Louis-area powerhouse.
The Lions had used an ineligible player in all of their games so far this season and self-reported the instances, resulting in the forfeits. Cardinal Ritter cut ties with its coaching staff and its athletic director decided to retire. The school won’t play any more football games this season.
One of the other area schools to benefit from the fallout is Helias. With the new result, the Crusaders are now 8-0 and will play in a battle of undefeated teams against De Smet this weekend.
Thanks for reading! We’ll see you on Friday morning for a preview of the final week of the regular season.
Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.