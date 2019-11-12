The district championships are now solidified. Battle moves on to face Fort Zumwalt North after its 54-19 rout of Francis Howell North in the semifinals. Let’s highlight the best of the best from last Friday’s games as we begin an important week for a handful of mid-Missouri schools.
Games to keep an eye on
Below are some district championships you might want to attend on Friday:
Battle (7-3) at Fort Zumwalt North (10-0) - Class 5 District 4
Lebanon (9-2) at Camdenton (11-0) - Class 4 District 5
Mexico (6-5) at Lutheran St. Charles (9-2) - Class 3 District 4
Buffalo (9-2) at Blair Oaks (11-0) - Class 3 District 5
Christian (7-4) at Hallsville (9-2) - Class 2 District 5
South Callaway (5-6) at Bentwood (6-5) - Class 1 District 6
ICYMI
In this section, we’ll bring you something that stood out or caught our attention from the previous week of games that we don’t want you to miss. It could be a great quote from a player or coach, an impressive stat, a great crowd story or some cinderella upsets.
In the district semifinals last week, the previously undefeated No. 1 Centralia Panthers lost to the No. 4 Christian Eagles 46-40 in Class 2 District 5. Christian quarterback Kaden McMullen went 21-32 with 511 yards and five touchdowns to upset the Panthers and move on to the championship against Hallsville. Another top team to stumble last Friday was No. 2 Helias, as the Crusaders were destroyed 43-13 by No. 3 Lebanon in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals.
Player of the Week: QB Harrison Keller, Battle
The Spartans displayed a dominant running game in their demolition of Francis Howell North, racking up 408 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. That push was led by Keller, who opened the scoring by faking out the entire defense on an option play for a 45-yard rushing touchdown. He also crossed the goal line from 49 and 17 yards out.
Honorable Mentions:
RB Darren Jordan, Battle
RB Cooper Crane, Hallsville
QB Jake Ashburn, Hallsville
Thanks for reading! We’ll see you Friday morning for a preview of Battle, Hallsville and other mid-Missouri playoff games.
