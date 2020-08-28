Woah. Just like that, it’s a Friday morning and there’s high school football to be played across mid-Missouri tonight.
Those games, like everything these days, will look a little different. Our coverage won’t, though. The Columbia Missourian and KOMU 8 are teaming up to bring local high school football news, stories and scores straight to your inbox three times a week.
It’s Week 1. Football’s back. Let’s jump in.
Feature: Columbia Public Schools athletic department outlines guidelines for competition
It seems like an eternity since high school athletics saw any official competition in Columbia. After schools across the state shut down athletic programs because of concerns over COVID-19, local athletes and fans were left wondering when they would see interscholastic athletics again.
This weekend, high school football, volleyball, softball, cross country, girls tennis, girls golf and boys soccer teams across Columbia will all compete.
The Columbia Public Schools athletic department released guidelines Thursday regarding the number of spectators allowed at the three football contests this weekend. All three public schools — Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge — will open their 2020 regular seasons on home fields.
Athletes for both home and away teams will be provided with one player card to give to a guest. Only guests with said player card will be allowed to purchase a ticket for the contest. No general admittance will be allowed.
Feature: Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off at Blair Oaks
For the eighth consecutive season, Blair Oaks will start a Hair brother at quarterback this fall.
From 2013-15, it was Jordan Hair leading the Falcons. Little brother Nolan Hair took over in 2016 and led the Falcons to a state championship as a senior in 2018.
Now, it's the turn of youngest brother, Dylan Hair. Dylan lit up the scoreboard last season as a freshman and led Blair Oaks to another undefeated season. He’ll look to lead the Falcons to a 48th consecutive regular-season victory, opening the year against Maryville.
FNF Game of the Week: Warrensburg at Capital City
What to watch: A new era begins in Jefferson City as the Capital City Cavaliers play their first-ever game. Warrensburg finished 7-4 last year and will look to play spoiler in this opener. The Cavaliers' first game is also KOMU 8’s Game of the Week. Tune in to KOMU 8 News at 6 p.m. to hear more about the beginnings of Capital City’s football program.
Battle vs. Fort Zumwalt North
What to watch: These two programs clashed in the Class 5 District 4 championship game last fall, and Fort Zumwalt North won 63-20. That scoreline is sure to be on the mind of second-year coach Atiyyah Ellison’s Spartans when they take the field in this season-opening rematch.
Battle’s roster is a little smaller this year, meaning some players will play on both sides of the ball. Ellison doesn’t see that as a weakness, though — he thinks it gives the Spartans an edge in conditioning.
Key players: Khaleel Dampier split time with Harrison Keller last year at quarterback. Keller has now graduated, and Dampier is expected to be the starter from the get-go. Gerry Marteen and Rickie Dunn will team up to fill a hole at running back for Battle.
Hickman vs. Francis Howell
What to watch: There’s a fire lit under the Kewpies, who are entering the 2020 season with a full understanding that no game is a guarantee to even be played. After a 4-6 season last year, Hickman’s intensity will be tested by the visiting Vikings, who lost only once in the regular season last year.
Key players: Look for Hickman’s seniors to step up this year. There are 21 of them, and most are now plenty familiar with coach Cedric Alvis’ style. With no jamboree or scrimmage to build up to the 2020 season, the Kewpies have to hit the ground running.
Rock Bridge vs. Staley
What to watch: Rock Bridge began the 2019 season projected to be one of Missouri’s best teams before starting with four consecutive losses and ending the year with a first-round playoff exit. The visiting Falcons, who finished 10-3 last season, will present a challenge in the 2020 opener.
Key players: There will be new starters for Rock Bridge, including Nathan Dent at quarterback. Luckily for the Bruins, one of the returning starters is running back Bryce Jackson. Jackson and Miles Cheatum (now graduated) led a fierce Bruins rushing attack that averaged 166.4 yards per game last season. Look for Jackson to get the ball early and often to ease the Bruins’ period of adjustment.
Tolton at Hallsville
What to watch: These two programs were on opposite ends of the spectrum last year. The Trailblazers struggled through a 1-9 season, with their only win coming from a forfeit, while Hallsville put together a successful playoff run. When these programs met in the first round of the playoffs last year, Hallsville picked up a 41-18 victory.
Key players: With only 19 players on roster this year, individual performances will be crucial for Tolton. Playing on both sides of the ball, senior quarterback and safety Gabe Pfenenger will be a leader for the Trailblazers.
