High school football returned to mid-Missouri Friday night with no shortage of scoring and drama, from a 103-point matchup between Battle and Fort Zumwalt North to a late defensive stand from Rock Bridge to hold off Staley.
Game of the Week: Warrensburg 48, Capital City 7
The Hurry-Up: The reality of varsity football proved to be harsh for the Cavaliers, who trailed by 34 points at halftime of their first-ever varsity game. Warrensburg quarterback Eli Nappe played a role in all five first half touchdowns, running for three and throwing for two more.
Up Next: Capital City (0-1) hosts Battle (1-0) and Warrensburg (1-0) hosts Excelsior Springs (1-0).
Battle 60, Fort Zumwalt North 43
The Hurry-Up: The Spartans flipped the script from the last time these two programs met in the Class 5 District 4 championship game last year. Battle racked up plenty of scoring through junior running back Gerry Marteen Jr., who scored five touchdowns — three of them on kickoff returns. Spartans quarterback Khaleel Dampier, now the lone starter, stuck to the ground and added two scores of his own.
Up Next: Battle (1-0) visits Capital City (0-1) while Ft. Zumwalt (0-1) hosts Francis Howell (1-0).
Rock Bridge 26, Staley 24
The Hurry-Up: The Bruins started slow, but it was their speed on the ground that carried them past the Falcons. Running back Bryce Jackson took 29 handoffs for 98 yards while quarterback Nathan Dent scored three touchdowns to lift Rock Bridge over Staley.
Up Next: Rock Bridge (1-0) visits Smith-Cotton (0-1) and Staley (0-1) hosts Fort Osage (0-1).
Francis Howell 63, Hickman 21
The Hurry-Up: It was a challenging opener for the Kewpies across the board against Francis Howell. A fumble on the second play of the game set up a game that would be defined by Hickman's turnovers. New starting quarterback Eric “TJ” Turner threw three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Up Next: Hickman (0-1) hosts Helias (1-0) while Francis Howell (1-0) travels to Ft. Zumwalt (0-1).
Hallsville 53, Tolton 0
The Hurry-Up: The Trailblazers stumbled into a mismatch on the road against Hallsville, a team with almost four times as many rostered players. The home side snagged a 70-yard touchdown early in the game and dominated from there. By the end of the game, Tolton had only three available substitutes and many players on the field for every snap.
Up Next: Tolton (0-1) hosts Macon (0-1) and Hallsville (1-0) visits Centralia (0-0).
