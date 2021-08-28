It happened: For the first time since Nov. 8, 2019, Helias lost a football game.
The Crusaders will look to even up their record next week after a 54-20 loss to Hannibal in Jefferson City. Helias fell behind 19-0 in the first quarter after a pick-six by senior Tyler Hardy, and the Pirates did not look back.
Mid-Missouri teams going into Kansas City and St. Louis came out with a mixed bag of results. Rock Bridge fell 35-10 to Staley, but Blair Oaks trounced Maryville. Plenty of close in-area matchups highlighted the night as well.
Here are the highlights from the first week of Friday Night Fever. Man, that feels good to type.
Game of the Week: Mexico 46, Centralia 20
Mexico’s returning wing back, Michael White, led the way for the Bulldogs as Mexico defeated Centralia for the first time since 2018. White returned a punt for a touchdown early in the game and led the way on the defensive side of the ball with multiple highlight-worthy tackles.
Mexico coach Steve Haag had this to say about White and his role in the Bulldogs’ effort earlier this week:
“If we can control the time of possession and be physical with our speed of, you know, Michael White and Anthony Shivers, the running backs we have back there, I think we can put some pressure on them and get it done Friday night,” Haag said.
Osage 24, Fulton 19
Osage looked like it was running away with its opening-night matchup against Fulton, but the Hornets didn’t go down without a fight. Fulton engineered a comeback, the latest installment being a 46-yard touchdown run, but the Hornets couldn’t complete the effort.
Osage built its cushion with strong defense, shutting out the Hornets in the first half. After a defensive-zone turnover that followed a takeaway of its own, Osage put together a goal-line stand, according to KOMU’s Cara Brown. Brockton McLaughlin threw a 46-yard bomb to receiver Keigan Vaughn to push the lead to 18-0 to close the first half.
Tolton wins season opener
The Tolton Trailblazers picked up a 35-20 win over Sweet Springs in their season opener. Tolton, which has accrued a 2-16 record over the last two seasons, never trailed in the matchup.
Junior Landon Block scored three touchdowns for the Trailblazers, one on the ground from 6 yards out and two through the air for 41 and 53 yards. Sweet Springs pulled within nine points in the fourth quarter, but a late Tolton touchdown put the game out of reach.
Battle wins rematch against Fort Zumwalt North
Battle pulled off perhaps the comeback of the night, defeating Fort Zumwalt North 36-35 in their anticipated rematch from last year’s playoffs.
The Spartans found themselves down by 21 points with just under nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but in an unlikely turn of events they were able to convert a 2-point conversion to take a late one-point lead. Battle then forced a turnover on downs to secure coach Jonah Dubinski’s first win with the program.