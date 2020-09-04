Happy Friday.
Fridays are fun, partially because they’re Fridays, but also because there’s football.
And when there’s football, there’s the Columbia Missourian and KOMU, bringing local high school football news, stories and scores straight to your inbox three times a week.
It’s Week Two. Football’s still here. Let’s jump in.
Feature: CPS will continue to play fall sports, releases fan policies for road games
Despite Monday's Columbia Public Schools Board of Education vote to begin the school year with fully online classes, CPS will continue to play fall sports.
The apparent contradiction in allowing in-person, contact sports but not allowing in-person, socially distanced classes has been recognized and discussed by CPS leaders.
CPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman addressed this concern at Monday's CPS board meeting, referencing "a significant volume of research" showing that involvement in extracurricular activities contributes to improved attendance, academic engagement and improved behavior.
"What we're saying here is that if we can keep kids engaged in their online learning... If they know that they won't play unless they complete their work, [then] that is a mighty incentive for us as well," Stiepleman said.
FNF Game of the Week: Helias at Hickman
What to watch: Turnovers were the downfall of the Kewpies in their Week One loss to Francis Howell. Hickman coach Cedric Alvis made ball security a point of emphasis for his squad this week in preparation. For Helias, both the Crusaders’ offensive and defensive lines are expected to be strong points this season.
Key Player: Eric “TJ” Turner, Hickman’s quarterback, threw three touchdowns and three interceptions last week. That level of offensive contribution will be necessary against Helias, but the Kewpies will want to see fewer picks from him.
Read a full game preview here.
Battle vs. Capital City
What to watch: There were polar opposite scenes last week in Jefferson City and Columbia. Capital City, playing its first ever varsity football game, mustered just one touchdown in a 48-7 defeat against Warrensburg. Battle, on the other hand, lit up the scoreboard on its way to a 60-43 victory. The Spartans even had three kick-return touchdowns.
Key player: The Cavaliers will have to slow down Gerry Marteen. Marteen was the star of Week One in mid-Missouri, returning three kickoffs to the house and adding two rushing touchdowns. Battle is a run-heavy offense, and Capital City will have to stop the run to have a chance at securing its first varsity program win.
Read a full game preview here.
Rock Bridge at Smith-Cotton
What to watch: The tilt between Rock Bridge and Smith-Cotton will be the first ever conference game for the new Central Missouri Athletic Conference (CMAC). When these two teams met last season, Rock Bridge pulled away for a 48-21 victory. The loss was one of many as the Smith-Cotton Tigers scuffled to a 1-9 finish. However, Smith-Cotton is a much more experienced team this season, returning five starters on offense and eight on defense. Meanwhile, Rock Bridge returns just three starters on either side of the ball. Look for Smith-Cotton’s experience to translate into a closer game than we saw last season.
Key players: Rock Bridge quarterback Nathan Dent looked more than capable in his first start last week against Staley, totaling three touchdowns. Dent does a lot more work on the ground than his predecessor, Grant Hajicek. Combine Dent’s running ability with standout running back Bryce Jackson, and Smith-Cotton will have its hands full trying to keep the Bruins off the scoreboard.
Read a full game preview here.
Tolton vs. Macon — Canceled
With only 19 players on roster, depth was always going to be a challenge for Tolton in 2020. After some Week One injuries, the Trailblazers felt they weren’t in a position to field a team and canceled tonight’s game against Macon.