High school football is officially off and running, and Columbia's high school football programs have taken that to heart. rushing performances were the name of the game for Battle and Rock Bridge, while a little bit of Wildcat action got Hickman in the end zone too.
Game of the Week: Helias 66, Hickman 18
The Hurry-Up: The Kewpies entered their duel with Helias hoping to limit turnovers. Then they threw an interception and fumbled the ball three times in the first quarter alone, giving up four touchdowns in that period. Crusaders quarterback Jacob Weaver had quite the night, throwing four TDs and running in three more before leaving the game early in the third quarter.
There were some positives for Hickman, like quarterback TJ Turner finding LJ Williams for a 85-yard score in the second quarter. Williams also scored on a wildcat play earlier in the game.
Up Next: Hickman (0-2) will have a solid opportunity to right the ship against winless Capital City (0-2) next week.
Battle 52, Capital City 12
The Hurry-Up: The Spartans are ever-so-slightly good at running the football. Running back Gerry Marteen Jr. had another strong night with three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder. His partner in the backfield, Rickie Dunn, put up three scores of his own.
Battle was also efficient: The Spartans ran four plays in the third quarter but still scored two touchdowns.
Up Next: Battle (2-0) will face a test next week in the hot Helias Crusaders (2-0).
Rock Bridge 42, Smith-Cotton 0
The Hurry-Up: Speaking of strong rushing performances, the Bruins put one together while shutting out Smith-Cotton. Their first four touchdowns came on the ground, one from quarterback Nathan Dent, two from running back Bryce Jackson and another from fullback Jonathan Garr. Dent also threw for two scores, too.
Up Next: Rock Bridge (2-0) will look to keep rolling against Jefferson City (0-2).
