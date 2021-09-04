Mexico ended its three-year losing streak to Southern Boone last night with a 32-7 win.
It was a defensive battle for most of the contest; the Bulldogs led 6-0 at the end of the third quarter. Mexico then took a 19-0 lead with under six minutes remaining in the game on scores by Andrew Runge and Ty Sims.
Mexico moves to 2-0 on the season and will host Orchard Farm next week.
Here are the rest of the key storylines that emerged from Week 2 of Friday Night Fever.
Game of the Week: North Callaway 26, South Callaway 6
North Callaway captured the Callaway Cup with a dominant victory over South Callaway.
The Bulldogs were the first to score, taking a 6-0 lead on a Trace Helsel run, but it was all Thunderbirds after that. North Callaway sported a 13-6 lead going into halftime and would double its point total in the second half.
The Thunderbirds remain undefeated after two weeks, and South Callaway is left still searching for its first win of the season.
Rock Bridge routs Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge dominated every phase of the game in its 50-0 win over Smith-Cotton to even up its record at 1-1.
Senior Nathan Dent accounted for three touchdowns in the first quarter and five total throughout the game. Dent had three scores on the ground and threw for two more. Sophomores Cooper Myers and Ben Cardetti added scores of their own.
California remains undefeated
New coach Seth Womack has his California squad undefeated after two weeks of play following a 47-21 victory over Fulton.
The Pintos and Hornets were tied after the first quarter, but California led by 15 at halftime and 20 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Senior Calen Kruger threw for four touchdowns — with three of them going for 98, 54, and 49 yards, respectively — and added another score on the ground. Senior Enoch Dunnaway had two rushing touchdowns.