The tables turned for some local high school football teams in Week 3. Hickman and Tolton each got their first wins of the season while Battle lost for the first time. Rock Bridge, however, remains undefeated after a game-winning field goal.
Game of the Week: Southern Boone 20, Boonville 14
The Hurry-Up: The Pirates struck first through a nice touchdown catch from Charlie Bronakowski, but a long rushing touchdown from the Eagles midway through the third quarter gave them a lead and a chance to hold on to beat Boonville.
Up Next: Southern Boone (2-1) visits Versailles (0-2) while Boonville (2-1) hosts Blair Oaks (3-0).
Helias 41, Battle 19
The Hurry-Up: All of this game's scoring came in the first half. The Spartans' previously dominant running game stalled and turnovers proved to be costly. Gerry Marteen Jr. still grabbed a 55-yard score for Battle while Crusaders' quarterback Jacob Weaver had another strong performance.
Up Next: Battle (2-1) will have a solid chance to return to winning ways with a short trek to Hickman (1-2).
Rock Bridge 23, Jefferson City 21
The Hurry-Up: The Bruins gave the Jays a chance in this one through turnovers, but a 27-yard field goal from Jack Bower with 25 seconds left kept Rock Bridge undefeated on the year. The Bruins' Bryce Jackson and Jefferson City's Devin White combined for five touchdowns, leading the scoring efforts for both teams.
Up Next: Week 4 should bring another win for Rock Bridge (3-0) when the Bruins host winless Capital City (0-3).
Hickman 52, Capital City 27
The Hurry-Up: The Kewpies finally put everything together to secure their first win of the season. Turnovers, which have been a problem for Hickman this year, were almost costly — the Cavaliers opened the scoring after recovering a fumble early in the game. But L.J. Williams, T.J. Turner and the Hickman ground game came together for a dominant offensive performance.
Up Next: Hickman (1-2) will face a challenge when it hosts Battle (2-1) next week.
Tolton 28, MMA 12
The Hurry-Up: It wasn't pretty, but the Trailblazers picked up a win over the Colonels. Both teams combined for seven turnovers in the first half. Tolton's Ethan Hentges headlined the night with two touchdowns, including one on a kickoff return.
Up Next: Tolton (1-1) hosts Bishop Dubourg, which played its first game of the season Friday.
