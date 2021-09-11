His teammates, stunned. A cameraman on the sideline said, “Are you kidding me?” Bryce Veach, a transfer from Taft, California, had just scored his third touchdown after trucking Osage’s safety, somehow staying inbounds.
As Veach sat down on the bench after his third touchdown, the incumbent Mustangs formed a line to give him celebratory slaps on the shoulder. He turned to the news camera and said, “Hey, first game. Haven’t played in two years.”
Eldon’s new ball-carrier scored five touchdowns, including the game-winner in sudden death, in a near-herculean effort to beat Osage 54-48 in overtime.
Osage started out strong, building a quick 14-0 lead. On its first play from scrimmage, running back Derek Bradley found a hole up the middle and scored, and shortly thereafter quarterback Brockton McGlaughlin spun out of trouble in the pocket and ran it in to double the lead.
Then, Veach took over. No one could tackle him. His most impressive carry may not have been any of the touchdowns — it was a 3-yard gain in which it took five, even six defenders at once to bring him down.
Osage and Eldon fought back-and-forth in a ground-game shootout until the end, when Veach ran for his fifth touchdown in OT. Eldon won, moving to 2-1 and looking for more on the back of its new running back.
Game of the Week: Rock Bridge handles Jefferson City
It was a special night for the Jays, as 2015 graduate and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby was in the building to get his jersey retired. His school’s football team rewarded him by playing Rock Bridge closer than expected, but it wasn’t enough as the Bruins defeated the Jays 49-34.
The Jays’ ground game and an early muffed punt kept them in the game, and they were able to hang around for most of it, but Rock Bridge quarterback Nathan Dent was too much. Dent continued to be a force on the ground, scoring four touchdowns and leading Rock Bridge to its second straight win.
The Bruins played the game after a UTV crash seriously injured baseball player Davis Taylor, and according to KOMU’s Veronica Townsend they wore “DT” decals on their helmets while they beat the Jays.
Rock Bridge football players are wearing "DT 2" on their helmets in honor of @RBbruinbaseball Davis Taylor, who was seriously injured in an UTV crash earlier this month.#FRIDAYNIGHTFEVER @KOMUSPORTS @COMOSPORTS @JC_Activities @rbhsbruinbear @RBBruinsFB @jay_football pic.twitter.com/8RPDrxYVL1— Veronica Townsend (@vtownsendnews) September 11, 2021
Hickman picks up first win
Hickman defeated Capital City 26-7 behind a strong rushing attack.
Kewpies senior Deon Weston opened the scoring with a 63-yard rushing touchdown. Hickman ran for three touchdowns in the game, getting two from Weston and one from senior Keith Kelley.
The contest was not particularly clean, especially on special teams. Both teams had muffed punts. Further, Capital City blocked a Hickman field goal attempt and the Kewpies blocked a Cavaliers punt.
The Kewpies move to 1-2, while Capital City will enter Week 4 with its sights still set on getting its first win.
Helias goes on the road, defeats Battle
Helias captured a decisive 35-22 win over Battle.
The Spartans took an early 6-0 lead on a touchdown from junior Rickie Dunn. The score would hold through the end of the first quarter, but the Crusaders took over after that. Helias scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and forced a Battle fumble and a turnover on downs.
Battle appeared to have turned the tide in the third quarter after Dunn intercepted Crusaders quarterback Drew Miller and a passing touchdown from Justin Goolsby to TJ Turner made it a one-score game, but Helias never relinquished the lead.
In their home opener, the Spartans suffered their first loss of the season, evening their record at 1-1.