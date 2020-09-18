Week Four hasn’t even kicked off and it’s already proving to be an eventful time for mid-Missouri high school football. The first all-Columbia matchup of the year — Battle vs. Hickman — has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but there’s plenty of other action around the area.
The Missourian and KOMU 8 are teaming up to bring mid-Missouri high school football news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox three times a week.
Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
COVID-19 concern cancels Battle-Hickman
An eagerly-anticipated matchup between two CPS teams has been canceled “due to a recent COVID-19 positive test and possible exposure within the Battle Football program,” a release from Battle Athletics indicated.
Hickman will be searching for an opponent, and the Kewpies aren’t the only ones doing so — Hallsville’s game against Eldon has also been canceled.
Hear from Battle and Hickman coaches about what’s next for both programs here.
Game of the Week: Marshall at Mexico
What to watch: Mexico bounced back from a close 28-20 loss to Southern Boone in Week Two by putting 60 points on the board against Orchard View in Week Three. The Bulldogs' 60-34 win improved their record to 1-1 on the young season. Meanwhile, Marshall has taken two lopsided losses to Center and Odessa after a Week One win, and has scored just six total points in the last two weeks.
Key players: Quarterback Ben Haug leads Marshall’s spread offense and has some impressive arm strength. Mexico’s offense is almost entirely ground game-dependent with an entertaining flexbone system. Running back Dante Billups has led the way for the Bulldogs this year.
Rock Bridge vs. Capital City
What to watch: Rock Bridge (3-0, 2-0 MAC) should have a straightforward route to victory against Capital City (0-3, 0-2 MAC). The Bruins have already matched their win total from last year, a sign of drastic improvement in 2020. The Cavaliers, however, have had a rough go of things in their debut varsity season: Capital City’s been outscored 152-46 so far.
Key players: Rock Bridge’s running game has been a clear asset. Bryce Jackson is a ground-and-pound running back who is seemingly always good for a touchdown or two each game, while quarterback Nathan Dent isn’t afraid to use his legs either. If Capital City’s going to have a chance, the Cavaliers will have to keep the Bruins’ ground attack in check.
Tolton vs. MMA
What to watch: Tolton (1-1) has had quite the start to the 2020 season: The Trailblazers lost their first game 53-0, had their second canceled because they were short on players, then ground out a win last week against Missouri Military Academy. They’ll travel to face Crest Ridge (2-1) in Week Four.
Key players: Pay attention to Tolton running back Noah Manie. The senior, who transferred from Hickman, is playing football for the first time — and he’s doing it well, too. Manie scored his first two career touchdowns last week, and coach Michael Egnew said Manie’s “locked in” for more trips to the end zone.
Read more about Manie’s breakout performance here.
Tune in to KOMU 8 News at 6 p.m. on Friday night for a full preview of the Game of the Week live from Mexico.
Check the Missourian and KOMU for Week Four coverage, and we’ll see you on Saturday morning with a recap of tonight’s action.