By this point, we should expect sparks to fly in mid-Missouri high school football action. Even with the cancellation of Battle-Hickman, there were plenty of noteworthing happenings across the region, like a comeback from Mexico and a scoring frenzy between Rock Bridge and Capital City.
Like what you're reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
Watch KOMU 8's full Friday Night Fever highlights segment here.
Find even more scores from across mid-Missouri here.
Game of the Week: Mexico 28, Marshall 20
The Hurry-Up: The Game of the Week proved to be a treat as Mexico staged a comeback from an early, turnover-induced 13-0 deficit. Bulldogs running back Dante Billups scored three times for Mexico, including the game-winning touchdown with 50 seconds to go in the game.
Up Next: Mexico (2-1) will look to extend its winning streak at Hannibal (3-0) while Marshall (1-3) hosts Kirksville (3-1).
Rock Bridge 76, Capital City 49
The Hurry-Up: What do you get when you pit an undefeated team against a winless one? Not a blowout, apparently, but a 125-point slug fest — at least according to Rock Bridge and Capital City.
The Cavaliers had struggled in their first three games but stayed in this one against the Bruins, keeping their deficit to one-possession until the fourth quarter. Rock Bridge running back Bryce Jackson (four touchdowns), quarterback Nathan Dent (four passing TDs, one rushing) and receiver Payton Messer (three touchdowns) led the way for the Bruins.
Up Next: Rock Bridge (4-0, 3-0 MAC) will face a test in a battle of undefeated programs next week at Helias (4-0, 2-0 MAC).
Crest Ridge 52, Tolton 20
The Hurry-Up: After picking up their first regulation win in two seasons, the Trailblazers fell on a length road trip to Crest Ridge. Tolton put up three touchdowns in the first half, but a scoreless second interval left them down and out.
Up Next: Tolton (1-2) travels to Lutheran St. Charles (3-1).
Battle's crosstown matchup with Hickman was canceled Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns.
Thanks for reading! Enjoy a sunny weekend and we'll see ya on Tuesday with analysis and our Player of the Week honorees from Week 4.