Columbia's high school football teams hit the road in Week 5, but there's still plenty of entertaining action on deck, including a battle of undefeated teams between Rock Bridge and Helias.
The Missourian and KOMU 8 are teaming up to bring mid-Missouri high school football news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox three times a week.
Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
Game of the Week: Eldon at Southern Boone
What to watch: In a year filled with blowout wins across mid-Missouri, the Eagles have kept scores close. The Eagles have a 3-1 record, including two one-touchdown wins against Mexico and Boonville. You can expect another close game against Eldon, a team that is 2-1 in its own right. Despite getting shut out in Week 2, the Mustangs offense is still averaging over 31.5 points per game.
Key players: Southern Boone's 1-0 in the Game of the Week slot this season, and senior wideout Blake Dapkus is sure to contribute. He was All-State as a returner last year and caught 12 touchdowns.
Rock Bridge at Helias
What to watch: Rock Bridge faces its toughest matchup of the year so far in fellow undefeated program Helias. The Crusaders have had the most productive offense in the CMAC and enter this week’s game as the No. 1 team in the state in Class Four, but the Bruins — coming off a shootout win — have some firepower of their own.
Key players: Rock Bridge’s running game, led by running back Bryce Jackson and boosted by quarterback Nathan Dent, is always a threat. Some injuries could hurt Rock Bridge, but it'll come down to the Bruins' defense to stop Helias and quarterback Jacob Weaver.
Hickman at Smith-Cotton
What to watch: The Kewpies are coming off an unexpected bye week after their crosstown matchup against Battle was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Tigers, meanwhile, have struggled so far in 2020.
Key players: Keep an eye on Hickman's four-headed backfield. The Kewpies' expansive queue of running backs brings some depth and versatility to their offense, which could be important against Smith-Cotton.
Read about those running backs in a full preview here.
Tolton at Lutheran St. Charles
What to watch: Tolton's coming off another road loss, but the Trailblazers remain upbeat headed into Week 5. This matchup won't be any easier, but Tolton continues to develop camaraderie.
Key players: Outmatched from a pure size perspective, the Trailblazers know that running against Lutheran St. Charles will be tough. Look for quarterback Gabe Pfenenger's arm to be key for the Trailblazers' offense.
Read more about Tolton's passing game in a full preview here.
Tune in to KOMU 8 News at 6 p.m. on Friday night for a full preview of the Game of the Week live from Ashland.
Check the Missourian and KOMU for Week Five coverage, and we’ll see you on Saturday morning with a recap of tonight’s action.