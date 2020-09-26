There are close football games and there are lopsided football games. Mid-Missouri high school action saw far more of the latter on Friday night, including the Game of the Week and a battle of undefeated teams.
Game of the Week: Southern Boone 54, Eldon 20
The Hurry-Up: The Eagles put together a dominant win in the Game of the Week. They were up 41-0 at halftime thanks to a big-play driven offense. Standout wide receiver Blake Dapkus had an expectedly strong night, but kicker Bradly Smith's long touchdown may have been the most interesting play.
Up Next: Southern Boone (4-1) travels to Hallsville (2-2) while Eldon (1-3) hosts Blair Oaks (4-1), which had its lengthy win-streak snapped.
Helias 56, Rock Bridge 24
The Hurry-Up: The Crusaders proved to be the better of these two undefeated programs as they racked up a solid win over the Bruins. Helias dual-threat quarterback Jacob Weaver had another successful night as Rock Bridge's defense couldn't keep up.
Up Next: Rock Bridge (4-1) has a non-conference matchup at home against Liberty (5-0).
Hickman 26, Smith-Cotton 16
The Hurry-Up: The Kewpies rebounded to .500 with a strong win over the Tigers. Smith-Cotton struck first, but Hickman's deep backfield provided the offense in this one. Wideout L.J. Williams had quite the play, throwing a wildcat touchdown to Devin Turner.
Up Next: Hickman (2-2) hosts Jefferson City (2-3).
Lutheran St. Charles 70, Tolton 0
The Hurry-Up: It was a long night for the Trailblazers. Lutheran St. Charles scored in the first minute of the game and was up 42-0 by the end of the first quarter. Tolton was able to grab an interception against the Cougars' backup QB, a small bright spot near the end of the game.
Up Next: Tolton (1-3) hosts Duchesne (4-1).
