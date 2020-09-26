There are close football games and there are lopsided football games. Mid-Missouri high school action saw far more of the latter on Friday night, including the Game of the Week and a battle of undefeated teams.

Like what you're reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.

Watch KOMU 8's full Friday Night Fever highlights segment here.

Find even more scores from across mid-Missouri here.

Game of the Week: Southern Boone 54, Eldon 20

The Hurry-Up: The Eagles put together a dominant win in the Game of the Week. They were up 41-0 at halftime thanks to a big-play driven offense. Standout wide receiver Blake Dapkus had an expectedly strong night, but kicker Bradly Smith's long touchdown may have been the most interesting play.

Up Next: Southern Boone (4-1) travels to Hallsville (2-2) while Eldon (1-3) hosts Blair Oaks (4-1), which had its lengthy win-streak snapped.

Helias 56, Rock Bridge 24

The Hurry-Up: The Crusaders proved to be the better of these two undefeated programs as they racked up a solid win over the Bruins. Helias dual-threat quarterback Jacob Weaver had another successful night as Rock Bridge's defense couldn't keep up.

Up Next: Rock Bridge (4-1) has a non-conference matchup at home against Liberty (5-0).

Read a full game recap here.

Hickman 26, Smith-Cotton 16

The Hurry-Up: The Kewpies rebounded to .500 with a strong win over the Tigers. Smith-Cotton struck first, but Hickman's deep backfield provided the offense in this one. Wideout L.J. Williams had quite the play, throwing a wildcat touchdown to Devin Turner.

Up Next: Hickman (2-2) hosts Jefferson City (2-3).

Read a full game recap here.

Lutheran St. Charles 70, Tolton 0

The Hurry-Up: It was a long night for the Trailblazers. Lutheran St. Charles scored in the first minute of the game and was up 42-0 by the end of the first quarter. Tolton was able to grab an interception against the Cougars' backup QB, a small bright spot near the end of the game.

Up Next: Tolton (1-3) hosts Duchesne (4-1).

Read a full game recap here.

Thanks for reading! Enjoy Mizzou's season opener safely and we'll see ya on Tuesday with analysis and our Player of the Week honorees from Week 5.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you