Game of the Week: Rock Bridge can’t keep up with Helias
Helias was in control the entire time in their 34-13 win over Rock Bridge.
The Crusaders jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. A pass from Bruins quarterback Nathan Dent to Payton Messer pulled Rock Bridge to within six points in the second quarter, but that would be the closest they would come to Helias for the rest of the night.
Helias accumulated points in a number of ways in the first half, getting scores on a rushing touchdown, passing touchdown, pick six and field goal.
The Crusaders led by 27 in the fourth quarter, their largest lead of the night, before Messer caught his second touchdown of the game to give the Bruins a late score.
Helias pulled off its fourth consecutive win and is now 4-1. Rock Bridge suffered its first loss since Week 1, moving them to 3-2 on the season.
Tolton comes back to beat Grandview
Tolton went down 21-0 in the second half. But at some point in the second quarter, the Blazers flipped a switch.
Trailblazers quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown led a ferocious comeback, scoring 22 unanswered points including a long touchdown pass to a receiver streaking down the right sideline. Tolton won 28-27 and is off to a 3-1 start, its best since 2014. The win also gave the ’Blazers three wins on the season, more than they won in 2019 and 2020 combined (two).
Southern Boone goes off in fourth to beat Eldon
After three losses to open the season, Southern Boone beat Versailles last week and put together a string of late-game heroics to take down Eldon at home.
Eldon running back Bryce Veach ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to stretch the Mustangs’ lead to 42-28. By the middle of the fourth quarter, the Eagles had scored 23 consecutive points and pulled off an upset win. Eldon threatened late with a Mason Kirkweg touchdown to put the game within one, but Southern Boone scored again a minute later to ice it.
Eldon’s late lead came as a product of a comeback of their own, as the Mustangs led at halftime, 28-12. This game was a matter of which team would go on a run at the right time, and it turned out to be the Eagles.
Mexico suffers first loss, to Hannibal
Mexico fell behind early to Hannibal and was never able to come back, falling 48-21.
Senior Michael White scored a touchdown and secured an interception in the first half for the Bulldogs, but it wouldn’t be enough.
The Pirates scored the first three touchdowns of the game, giving them a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter. With just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Hannibal had pulled ahead 48-14.
Mexico junior Anthony Shivers ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown, but that would be the final score of the game.
The Bulldogs move to 4-1 on the year, while the Pirates remain perfect after five weeks of play.
Battle loses tight game to Poplar Bluff
Battle lost a close, turnover-laden game to Poplar Bluff 26-22.
The game was close throughout. The Spartans led 22-14 after three quarters, but Poplar Bluff scored two touchdowns and shut Battle out in the fourth quarter.
Jaylen Broadus was a playmaker on both sides of the ball for Battle. The senior hauled in a touchdown, recorded an interception and recovered a fumble.
The Spartans fall to 2-2, while Poplar Bluff improves to 4-1.