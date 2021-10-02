Dylan Hair threw a touchdown to a wide-open Nick Closser just one play after the opening kickoff, foreshadowing the rest of the game. Blair Oaks topped Eldon 71-36 in an action-packed contest.
Hair threw for three touchdowns on the night and added six more scores with his legs. He was involved in nine of the Falcons’ 10 touchdowns.
The Mustangs kept pace for a portion of the game; they trailed by eight points at the end of the first quarter and 16 going into halftime. Bryce Veach, who has been a centerpiece of Eldon’s offense this season, had two rushing touchdowns in the first half.
Blair Oaks exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring four touchdowns to give them a new season-high for points scored in a game.
The Falcons are now 5-1, while the Mustangs move to 2-4 after losing their third-consecutive game.
Game of the Week: Mexico dispatches Fulton in second half
Fulton struck first in the Highway 54 Bowl. On fourth and goal in the second quarter after a scoreless first, Hornets quarterback Dustin Hagens scrambled, kept scrambling and scrambled some more until he found receiver Walker Gohring in the end zone for a 6-0 lead.
Gohring came up with an interception on the ensuing possession and it looked like Mexico’s win streak in the rivalry might be in jeopardy.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, Mexico dominated the rest of the game, as Michael White and Anthony Shivers combined for four touchdown runs. Andrew Runge sealed the game for the Bulldogs, picking off a pass and running for a 60-yard score on the next play.
Despite a strong start, Fulton is still searching for its first win.
California beats Versailles in thriller
Versailles came into this game at 1-4, but nobody told the Tigers. They were right with California the entire game on the Pintos’ homecoming, but they fell 43-40.
Tigers senior quarterback Adam Radcliffe led the way early, keeping them in the game with a touchdown pass to freshman receiver Reese Murdock late in the first half. Versailles’ aerial attack then gave way to the run game — one that coach Warren Seitz was not confident in earlier this week — as running back Ty Ollison scored twice on the ground.
Radcliffe picked up a touchdown run to take the lead with 6:44 left in the game, but Versailles’ Calen Kruger took over from there. He sneaked in from one yard out to win the game and push California’s record to 4-2.
Merritt leads Westran past Scotland County
On homecoming night, Westran beat Scotland County 22-12.
It was quarterback Derrick Merritt who did most of the offensive damage for the Hornets. The senior rushed for all three of Westran’s touchdowns, evading and shaking off the Tigers throughout the night.
A 20-12 game at half, both defenses stepped up in the final two quarters. The only score of the second half came in the third quarter, when the Hornets’ defense recorded a safety.
Westran snapped a three-game losing streak and evened up its record at 3-3.