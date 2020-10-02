Football’s crazy these days. Battle — which returns to action this week — knows that all too well, but the sport’s got some normal bits of excitement, too. Rock Bridge faces an undefeated and top-ranked team for the second week in a row.
All in all, it’s shaping up to be an entertaining week.
Game of the Week: Jefferson City vs Hickman
What to watch: Hickman racked up a solid win over struggling Smith-Cotton this week and should be competitive against Jefferson City, which is on a two-game win streak after matchups against two of the CMAC’s weakest teams. Of course, this is one of the longest, most storied rivalries in state history, and the Jays have dominated it recently. Hickman hasn’t beaten Jefferson City since 2012.
Key players: The Kewpies’ run game — featuring four running backs and a veteran offensive line — has hit its stride. But keep an eye on Hickman’s quarterback: T.J. Turner went down last week with a dislocated thumb, and wide receiver L.J. Williams filled in as the offense’s leader. For Jefferson City, running back David Bethune was everywhere against Capital City last week, rushing for three touchdowns in the first half alone.
Liberty vs Rock Bridge
What to watch: Helias checked the Bruins’ early-season momentum last week, and it’s not about to get easier for Rock Bridge this time out against undefeated Liberty. The Blue Jays are the No. 1 team in Class 6A, while Rock Bridge is No. 9.
Key players: Liberty’s Wentric Williams III is one of the top running backs in the state. He already has 875 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. For Rock Bridge, keep an eye on Payton Messer, who has emerged as the Bruins’ top target.
Battle vs Moberly
What to watch: The 2020 season has been hectic for Battle, which was originally scheduled to play Smith-Cotton this week before COVID-19 concerns within the Smith-Cotton program canceled that game. It’s familiar territory for Battle, which hasn’t played since Week 3 after similar concerns within the Battle program canceled the team’s game against Hickman two weeks ago.
Key players: Despite coming out of a 14-day quarantine, expect Battle to be ready to roll. Quarterback Khaleel Dampier spent his time at home running and training, so the Spartans hope to not miss a beat against Moberly.
Tolton vs Duchesne
What to watch: Tolton returns home after a challenging road defeat last week, but the opposition won’t be much easier. With just 18 healthy players, the Trailblazers will be up against it once again.
Key players: Tolton coach Michael Egnew said his team will aim to restrict Duchesne’s ground game and clean up special teams this week.
Read more about Tolton's resilience in a full preview here.
