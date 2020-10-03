Mid-Missouri high school football never does disappoint. Battle-Moberly finished in bonkers fashion, Hickman-Jefferson City lived up to its rivalry billing, and Rock Bridge racked up the scoreline.
Game of the Week: Jefferson City 17, Hickman 14
The Hurry-Up: The Jays' dominance in this series continued as Jefferson City remains undefeated since 2012 against Hickman. It was a scrappy game — typical for a rivalry — but didn't have a comeback in the cards for Hickman. As expected, L.J. Williams and T.J. Turner led the way for the Kewpies.
Up Next: Hickman (2-3) hits the road for a non-conference game at Raymore-Peculiar (5-1).
Battle 37, Moberly 36
The Hurry-Up: Moberly led 22-14 with a little under four minutes to play in this one. A ping pong-esque series of touchdowns ramped up the score before Battle scored — and converted the vital extra point — with six seconds left.
Spartans quarterback Khaleel Dampier was consistent through the air all night, and running back Gerry Marteen Jr. had two touchdowns and a successful two-point conversion in the crazy final minutes.
Up Next: Battle (3-1) hosts an All-Columbia matchup against Rock Bridge (4-2).
Liberty 52, Rock Bridge 28
The Hurry-Up: Facing an undefeated team for the second week in a row, the Bruins got off to an unfortunate start. A 28-0 deficit was always going to be difficult to surmount, and that proved to be the case against Liberty. Quarterback Nathan Dent ran for three touchdowns in Rock Bridge's comeback attempt, but the Bruins fell well short.
Up Next: Rock Bridge will stay in town for a short trek to Battle (3-1).
Tolton's homecoming canceled
Following multiple COVID-19 cases inside Duchesne's athletic programs, the Trailblazers' game against the Pioneers was called off. It would have been just Tolton's second home game of the season, and it'll be another couple weeks before the Trailblazers are back in Columbia again.
