Just like that, we're on the home stretch of the high school football season.
Even though mid-Missouri's teams have playing varying amounts of games through six weeks, the postseason looms on the horizon entering Week 7.
The Missourian and KOMU 8 are teaming up to bring mid-Missouri high school football news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox three times a week.
Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
Game of the Week: Helias at Jefferson City
What to watch: Helias' offense is averaging 49 points per game. Jefferson City's defense gives up an average of 18.5. These forces collide for the first time in an all-Jefferon City CMAC matchup that's sure to entertain.
Key players: Quarterback Jacob Weaver has been dominant for Helias all season, while line play has been an emphasis for the Jays.
Battle vs Smith-Cotton (Saturday)
What to watch: Battle's crosstown clash with Rock Bridge was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bruins' program, but the Spartans were able to add an opponent quickly in the Tigers. These two CMAC teams were originally supposed to face off last week in a game that also felt the effects of the pandemic.
Key players: Continuing to shake off the rust after a 14-day quarantine will be a priority for Battle. Watch for quarterback Khaleel Dampier to start finding his receiver corps with more frequency against struggling Smith-Cotton.
Read about Battle's practice philosophy and Saturday's game here.
Hickman at Raymore-Peculiar
What to watch: There have been ups and downs to the Kewpies' 2020 season, ranging from two early blowout losses to a couple of CMAC victories. They'll face a challenge on the road against the Panthers, a team that's currently 5-1 and has had three games decided by single digits.
Key players: After conceding 131 points in its first two games, Hickman's offense has settled down, giving up an average of 20 points per game since. The Sky Dogs, as they call themselves, will be tested this week.
Read about the Sky Dogs in a full preview here.
Tolton at Westran
What to watch: There might not be a football program that's faced more scheduling headaches than the Trailblazers. Last week, their homecoming game was canceled at the last minute, and this week came with another scramble for an opponent. Tolton still has yet to play its second home game as it hits the road once again this week, headed to Huntsville to face Westran.
Key players: Westran's 6-0 this year, which will certainly pose a challenge for the Trailblazers. Look for a continued emphasis on attacking through the air and resilient defense.
Read more about Tolton's scheduling tactics here.
Tune in to KOMU 8 News at 6 p.m. on Friday night for a full preview of the Game of the Week live from Jefferson City, and KOMU 8 News at 10 p.m. for highlights from around the area.
Check the Missourian and KOMU for complete Week 7 coverage, and we’ll see you on Saturday morning with a recap of tonight’s action.