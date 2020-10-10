Lopsided scorelines were the name of the game in Week 7 mid-Missouri football action. The three victorious schools in our newsletter's scope of coverage won by a combined score of 130-8, a reflection of how dominant some of their performances were.
Game of the Week: Helias 28, Jefferson City 0
The Hurry-Up: The Crusaders controlled the first-ever game between these two programs, though the Jays' defense kept things relatively close. Jefferson City picked off Jacob Weaver twice in the first quarter but Helias proved to be the stronger team down the stretch.
Up Next: Helias (7-0) will play its season finale at home against Smith-Cotton (0-5, plays Saturday) while Jefferson City (3-4) hosts Battle (3-1, plays Saturday).
Raymore-Peculiar 56, Hickman 0
The Hurry-Up: It was quite the long night for the Kewpies. The Panthers' defensive line and ground game were far too much for Hickman in the road shutout. Three interceptions provided some positives, but the Kewpies will try to put this game behind them with a key game looming on the horizon.
Up Next: Hickman (2-4) is still slated to travel to Rock Bridge (4-2), though the Bruins currently face COVID-19 concerns.
Westran 46, Tolton 8
The Hurry-Up: Another week brought another lopsided loss for the Trailblazers. Tolton faced a 39-0 deficit at halftime but grabbed a garbage time touchdown through running back Noah Manie.
Up Next: Tolton (1-4) visits Cuba (3-4).
Battle hosts Smith-Cotton at noon on Saturday.
Thanks for reading! Enjoy an added home game weekend for Missouri football, and we'll see ya on Tuesday with analysis and our Player of the Week honorees from Week 7.