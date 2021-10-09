20 seconds. That’s all Tyger Cobb needed.
After a game-saving fourth down stop by the Hallsville defensive line on Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair , Cobb went 57 yards in two plays. He threw up a prayer to AJ Austene that the senior receiver out-leaped multiple defenders for, Calvin Johnson style, and won the game.
It was the first time since 2014 Blair Oaks lost multiple games in one season, as the Falcons fell to Hallsville 56-51.
Hallsville coach Justin Conyers, now in his third season instilling his offensive system and culture in northern Boone County, yelled to fire up the home crowd after the game. And why not? Hallsville overcame 22 unanswered points by the Falcons and scored 14 in the final two minutes to pull off a miracle.
Conyers talked this week about how his team needed to overcome adversity, something it hadn’t faced because it hadn’t trailed yet this season. The team certainly did that Friday night. Hallsville continued its undefeated season, moving to 7-0 with games against California and Boonville still ahead to close out the season.
California outscores Eldon to spoil Homecoming
Bryce Veach continued to dominate, but Eldon couldn’t pull out a win over the Cardiac Pintos.
California is now 5-2, just two seasons removed from going 1-9. The offensive trifecta of quarterback Calen Kruger, running back Enoch Dunnaway and receiver Trevor Myers provided most of the scoring output for the Pintos, as Eldon couldn’t convert on a few early opportunities that came back to bite the Mustangs in the end.
Eldon continued its stretch of losing close(ish) games to good teams and will finish off its regular season with Boonville and Versailles. Those two teams played each other tonight in a closer-than-expected first half, but Boonville pulled away late and won 47-14.
Fayette hands Harrisburg its first loss
In a matchup between two teams that have dominated Class 1 this season, Fayette beat Harrisburg 42-26, ending the Bulldogs’ perfect season.
Earlier in the week, Harrisburg coach Steve Hopkins described Falcons running back Garren Vroman as “probably the most explosive weapon we’ve faced so far.” On Friday, Vroman ran for more than 250 yards and a touchdown.
D.J. Moore also starred for Fayette. The junior scored two rushing touchdowns and caught a pass for another score. On defense, Moore recorded two sacks and forced a fumble.
With the win, Fayette evens its record with Harrisburg at 6-1.
Goolsby, Battle top Rock Bridge
Battle got the better of Rock Bridge, winning 26-14 on the road.
Bruins quarterback Nathan Dent ran for a touchdown to put Rock Bridge ahead 14-6 with 4:20 to play in the second quarter. However, Dent was injured on the play and was held out for the remainder of the game.
The Bruins failed to score again, and Battle tallied 20 unanswered points.
Spartans quarterback Justin Goolsby accounted for three touchdowns, throwing for two and punching in one on the ground.
Battle improves to 4-2, while Rock Bridge drops to 3-4 after losing its third consecutive game.