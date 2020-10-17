Some players just stand out on the football field.
Week 8 proved to be one full of strong individual performances, including four total first half touchdowns from Blair Oaks' Dylan Hair and a combined five TDs from Battle's Gerry Marteen Jr. and Tommy Atherton.
Game of the Week: Blair Oaks 42, Southern Boone 21
The Hurry-Up: Blair Oaks scored the first 21 points of the game and maintained its lead from there. Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair had two passing and two rushing touchdowns in the first half alone, and the Eagles' Nik Post had a highlight-reel worthy one-handed catch in the back of the end zone.
Up Next: Blair Oaks (7-1) hosts Osage (3-5) to close out the season while Southern Boone (4-3) hosts California (6-2).
Battle 39, Jefferson City 20
The Hurry-Up: Jefferson City took a 21-20 lead with 1:15 in the second quarter, but it would be the Jays' last score of the game as Battle rattled off 19 unanswered points the rest of the way. It was a big night for the Spartans run game: Gerry Marteen Jr. had three rushing scores and Tommy Atherton chipped in two of his own.
Up Next: Battle (5-1) will conclude the season with a non-conference game at Hannibal (6-1).
Cuba 43, Tolton 14
The Hurry-Up: Running back Noah Manie ran for a 60-yard score on the first play of the game, but the Trailblazers fell on a lengthy road trip to Cuba. Despite another loss, Tolton was able to take consolation from a relatively turnover free night.
Up Next: Tolton (1-5) is scheduled to host Priory (0-1), which has only played one game in 2020.
Providence Bowl: Rock Bridge and Hickman square off Saturday.
Thanks for reading! Enjoy a quieter homecoming weekend, and we'll see ya on Tuesday with analysis and our Player of the Week honorees from Week 8.