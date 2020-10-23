Well, here we are. The last week of regular-season high school football is upon us.
Game of the Week: Boonville at Hallsville
What to watch: The ground game. Both of these schools have boasted dominant rushing attacks all season long. The Pirates’ offense is averaging 168 rushing yards per contest while the Indians’ one-two punch of quarterback Tyger Cobb and running back Harrison Fowler have been a force to be reckoned with all season long.
Key players: Hallsville’s Cobb can get it done on the ground and through the air, and one of his favorite targets is AJ Austene, who had a 71-yard touchdown last week against California. For Boonville, it’ll be a combination of senior Andrew Wiser (566 yards, 11 TD) and sophomore Colby Caton (246 yards, 4 TD) leading the way in the backfield.
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell
What to watch: The Bruins (5-2) limp into their season finale against the Vikings (6-1). There will be a handful of game-time decisions on injured players for Rock Bridge, and a difficult opponent: During Francis Howell’s five-game winning streak, the Vikings have put up 46.8 points per game.
Key players: Rock Bridge’s defense has struggled this season, but put together its best performance of the season last weekend against Hickman. The Bruins will need that momentum to continue as they try to keep Francis Howell in check.
Read a full game preview here.
Battle at Hannibal
What to watch: The Spartans’ (5-1) high-powered offense clashes with a stingier defense in Hannibal (6-1). Battle’s beat the Pirates six times in a row, however, so the Spartans feel confident ahead of the finale.
Key players: Look to the trenches for Battle’s key to victory. The Spartans have been preparing for Hannibal’s tough defensive line all week — and if there are holes, Battle’s dynamic run game should secure a win.
Read a full game preview here.
Hickman vs Jackson
What to watch: Hickman (2-5) hasn’t won a game since Sept. 28 and gets a difficult home matchup to close out the season. Jackson (8-0) has scored at least 49 points in every single game this year, collectively outscoring opponents 465-101.
Key players: Whoever has the ball for Hickman will need to hold onto it. Turnovers have been a recurring issue time and time again for the Kewpies.
Read a full game preview here.
Tolton is idle this week.
