And just like that, it's done. The high school football regular season wrapped up Friday night with a slate of non-conference action for most mid-Missouri teams. There were close games, an OT thriller and a blowout — all in all, a proper way to seal the season off before districts.
Game of the Week: Boonville 30, Hallsville 14
The Hurry-Up: Boonville jumped out to a speedy lead against Hallsville, racking up three touchdowns and a safety in the first quarter. It was 30-0 at halftime, and two second half scores weren't enough for Hallsville to make this one close.
Francis Howell 27, Rock Bridge 21 (OT)
The Hurry-Up: The Bruins kept it quite close in St. Charles. The Vikings and Bruins traded scores throughout the game, and a fourth-and-goal TD from Francis Howell forced overtime. Rock Bridge turned the ball over on downs in the extra period, though, falling in a thriller. Bruins quarterback Nathan Dent had a say in every score, running for one TD and throwing two others.
Battle 27, Hannibal 14
The Hurry-Up: The scoring started out slow, but the Spartans' offense kicked into gear in the second half. Running back Gerry Marteen Jr. and quarterback Khaleel Dampier each had two rushing touchdowns as Battle extended its winning streak against the Pirates.
Jackson 56, Hickman 7
The Hurry-Up: The Kewpies expectedly struggled against Jackson, going down 42-0 by halftime. Running back Deon Weston saved Hickman from a shutout, but it was a challenging night across the board.
Tolton was idle.
