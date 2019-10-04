It’s homecoming season for mid-Missouri high schools, as two in the Columbia area are welcoming alumni back and hoping to impress with a win. Plus, we’ve got another intra-Columbia matchup as Hickman faces Battle and a big matchup between Jefferson City and Rock Bridge.
Feature of the Week: Centralia's homecoming game feels different this year with rival Mexico coming to town
Some of the seniors on Centralia's football team couldn't help but admit that this week feels differently than others. The fact that it's homecoming week adds some excitement for the seniors experiencing it for the final time, but the team's energy is different this week mostly because it's Mexico Week.
The schools are natural rivals because of proximity and a longtime history of meetings on the gridiron. In any given year, the game between the Panthers and the Bulldogs would be physical and highly-anticipated; this year, there is even more at stake...
Game of the Week: Mexico (2-3) vs Centralia (5-0)
What to watch for: Can Centralia end their losing streak against Mexico? The Panthers haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since 2011 and will rely on their increase of pass plays that has helped revitalize the offense the past two games. Keep an eye on how Mexico’s offense will attack Centralia’s stout defense that hasn’t given up more than 12 points a game this season.
Key players: Mexico running back Dante Billups. He finished with 95 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win last week. For Centralia, quarterback John Durant finished with nine completions and over 200 passing yards, despite a heavy run game last week.
Hickman (2-3) vs Battle (3-2)
What to watch for: Both teams suffered a blowout loss last week, so this all-Columbia game could be redemption for the Kewpies and Spartans. Hickman has yet to beat Battle in the latter’s existence but is confident that this will be the year. It’s been a long week for the Spartans after alleged incidents of racism at their game against Jackson, so they’ll hope to focus on football tonight.
Key players: Quarterback/defensive back Jevean Brown has been a standout performer on a regular basis for the Kewpies. Can he reboot Hickman’s energetic offense this week? Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison and quarterback Harrison Keller both cited poor preparation as a factor in last week’s loss. With another difficult week, can the Spartans put it together come Friday?
Jefferson City (2-3) vs Rock Bridge (1-4)
What to watch for: After a challenging early season schedule, Rock Bridge secured its first win of the season last week against Hickman. The Bruins will look to make it two in a row against the Jays. Look for quarterback Grant Hajicek and the Rock Bridge offense to find holes in a Jefferson City defense that’s giving up an average of 33.2 points per game this season.
Key players: The Jays will need to establish a running game against a tough Rock Bridge defense that includes Missouri commit Jalen Logan-Redding. Anchoring that running game is David Bethune, who averaged over 4.5 yards per carry and had a receiving touchdown in last week’s loss against Chaminade.
Helias (4-1) vs Tolton (0-5)
What to watch for: The Trailblazers have had a tough season so far but are optimistic about their homecoming game tonight. Practice this week has been all about the details: polishing up pass coverage, route running and painting a fresh logo on the field. Helias’ defense is expected to line up in a 4-3, which Tolton feels confident it matches up with well.
Key players: The Trailblazers have to protect quarterback Gabe Pfenenger to get the offense rolling. Take a peek at Helias kicker/punter Vito Calvaruso. He’s capable of hitting 55-yard field goals, close to 70-yard punts and has received an official offer from Army.
Thanks for reading! Enjoy the homecoming festivities at some of the mid-Missouri games this week and we’ll see you tomorrow morning with a recap of tonight’s matchups.
