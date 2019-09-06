A new football season is finally off and running. College football kicked off last week, although many Missourians would probably like to forget it ever happened. The NFL started its 100th season last night as the Packers defeated the Bears. And high school football heads into the second week of the season.
In this issue of Friday Night Fever, we will prep you on everything you need to know for Week 2. Let’s get started...
Feature of the Week: Former MU football standout Jerrell Jackson trains Columbia high school athletes
COLUMBIA - The high school football season is in full swing, but as former MU standout Jerrell Jackson says, it’s the work put in during the off-season that translates to success on the field.
Jackson, a wide receiver at MU from 2008-2012, is an assistant coach at Tolton and the co-owner of Athletes’ Performance Institute (API) with his friend and former MU teammate, Michael Egnew.
Columbia standouts like Battle’s DaleShaun Coleman, Hickman’s Jevean Brown, Rock Bridge’s Grant Hajicek and Tolton’s C.J. Campbell and Monroe Mills spent the summer training with Jackson at API in Columbia.
In one-hour sessions, Jackson put the players through high intensity training including warm-ups, lifting, positional drills and an abdominal workout...
Game of the Week: Fulton (0-1) vs Southern Boone (1-0)
What to watch for: Southern Boone quarterback Tyson Smith is looking to continue his hot start from last week and creep ever further out of the shadow of his cousin, and former Eagles standout quarterback, Sam Stichnote.
On the Fulton side, look for the Hornets to limit turnovers after they gave away the football three times in the loss to Osage. If they have any shot of beating the Eagles, the Hornets will have to take care of the ball.
Fun Fact: Fulton hasn’t finished a season with a winning record since 2015. That just so happens to be the last year they beat Southern Boone.
Key player: Southern Boone’s Blake Dapkus is a do-it-all player. He is the team’s punt returner, defensive back and wide receiver and scored a touchdown in last week’s win over Mexico.
Fulton tailback Taeon Logan scored three of the four touchdowns for the Hornets in their first week loss last Friday.
Battle (0-1) vs Smith-Cotton (0-1)
What to watch for: One week removed from giving up three safeties in a loss to SLUH, the Spartans will look to correct mental lapses and “be the hammer, not the nail.”
Smith-Cotton also came out on the wrong side of the coin with a season-opening loss to Moberly. After a 5-6 finish last year, the Tigers will hope to right the ship early.
Key players: Battle quarterback Harrison Keller and running back Darren Jordan almost pieced together a comeback last weekend and could be the Spartans’ primary threat against the Tigers.
Smith-Cotton quarterback Brett Grupe passed for 242 yards and ran for 3 touchdowns in the Tigers’ Week 1 loss. Despite his production, he also threw two interceptions, which means his performance could greatly influence the outcome on Friday.
Rock Bridge (0-1) vs De Smet (1-0)
What to watch for: Rock Bridge begins the season with one of the hardest schedules in mid-Missouri. The Bruins lost to Rockhurst, last season’s state runner-up, 16-14 in Week 1. Tonight, they face off against De Smet, which finished last season 9-3 and reached the state quarterfinals.
De Smet’s talented depth is frightening. The Spartans played three running backs and two quarterbacks in last week’s 35-0 victory over Hazelwood Central.
Key players: Rock Bridge’s defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding is healthy after last week’s ankle injury and is looking to wreck havoc following his commitment to Mizzou.
De Smet’s running backs, Taj Butts, Darez Snider and Rico Barfield, each had at least 40 yards in their win last week.
Hickman (1-0) vs Helias (1-0)
What to watch for: These two teams met in Week 2 last season as well, with Helias winning 34-14. The Crusaders have picked up a reputation as a disciplined team and displayed that with a 46-0 demolition of Hannibal last week.
Hickman’s coaching staff doesn’t want to modify the game plan this early in the season, so the Kewpies hope their energy can contain Helias’ offense.
Key player: Senior quarterback and safety Jevean Brown carried the Kewpies last week, scoring two rushing touchdowns, a two-point conversion and registering an interception on defense. Hickman will likely rely on his talent again in Week 2.
Dylan Weaver was a big contributor for Helias last week, catching a touchdown and throwing for one on a botched field goal attempt.
Tolton (0-1) vs Lutheran St. Charles (1-0)
What to watch for: How will Tolton run the ball after amassing one whole yard on the ground in its Week 1 blowout loss against Hallsville? The Trailblazers’ offense struggled to gain momentum -- and yardage -- last week and faces another difficult matchup this time around.
Lutheran St. Charles dominated its cross-border Week 1 matchup against West Hancock of Illinois, winning 75-0. Can the Cougars keep pace against Tolton?
Key player: Tolton junior starting receiver and defensive back Dylan Block has been identified by the Trailblazers’ coaching staff as a key factor in their attempt to rebound from a Week 1 blowout. He’s quickly emerging as one of the team’s leaders and will need to help create opportunities this week.
On just 9 carries, Lutheran St. Charles running back Arlen Harris Jr. rushed for 173 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Cougars’ blowout win. He’ll be the primary target for Tolton’s defense to try to stop on Friday.
Enjoy Week 2 of Friday Night Fever and the full slate of football this weekend. We'll see you tomorrow morning to catch you up on all the action from tonight.