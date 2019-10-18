There aren’t any games in Columbia tonight, but if you take a quick trip south on U.S. 63, you can catch some big matchups in Jefferson City, including our Game of the Week as Rock Bridge visits Helias.
Feature of the Week: Even in injury, Lewis still contributing to Bruins
De Smet quarterback AJ Fraser took the snap, faked a handoff on the read option play and started running toward the line of scrimmage midway through the second quarter of the Spartans’ game against Rock Bridge on Sept. 6.
Bruins linebacker Jaden Lewis was blitzing on the play, and had to adjust when Fraser decided to take it for himself. Lewis caught up to Fraser and brought him down, landing at the bottom of a dog pile for the tackle.
De Smit would go on to win that game 50-7, but Lewis wouldn't be a part of the rest of it. His night — and perhaps his season — ended on that play.
“I knew something was bad (as soon as) I went down, because I had never felt pain like that before, especially in my foot,” Lewis said. “I knew something was bad right away and I couldn’t get up when I fell.”
Lewis was diagnosed with a fractured right ankle later that night. The initial tests said he would miss 4-6 weeks. But a couple of days later, it was apparent that Lewis would likely be out for the entire season. His senior season...
For the full story, click here.
Game of the Week: Rock Bridge (3-4) vs Helias (6-1)
What to watch for: Rock Bridge is 0-4 against teams with a combined record of 19-9. The three games the Bruins have won have been against teams with losing records. Needless to say, Rock Bridge will find out how much it has improved since their four-game losing streak to start the season.
Key players: The Rock Bridge running backs. Bryce Jackson and Miles Cheatum have excelled in replacing graduate Nate Peat. They have combined for 10 touchdowns in the last three games. For Helias, its quarterback Zach Wolken. He replaced Jake Weaver after Weaver injured his shoulder two weeks ago. In Wolken’s first game he finished with three touchdowns in a 49-24 win.
For the full preview, click here.
Battle (4-3) vs Jefferson City (2-5)
What to watch for: Battle’s shutout loss to Rockhurst last week raised some questions of the Spartans' offensive capabilities. If injuries limit quarterbacks Harrison Keller and Khaleel Dampier, can other players put points on the board? Jefferson City’s on a four-game losing streak that included a 63-0 loss to De Smet last week. Can the Jays turn it around to get their first home win of the season?
Key players: Darren Jordan and DaleShaun Coleman will likely operate a direct snap offense if neither of Battle’s QB’s are good to go. After giving up six touchdowns, two turnovers and only crossing its 20-yard line once in the first ten minutes of last week’s game, it’s safe to say that Jefferson City will need improvement from the full team.
For the full preview, click here.
Fulton (2-5) vs Mexico (3-4)
What to watch for: Mexico has traditionally had Fulton’s number, consistently defeating the Hornets, even in years of mediocrity. The playing field looks a little bit more level this year, though, in this major rivalry matchup.
Key players: The Bulldogs’ three wins this season have come against teams with a combined 2-19 record, so the strength of this team isn’t exactly clear. Mexico’s option offense, led by quarterback Ty Prince and running backs Dante Billups and Isaiah Reams, has been dynamic at times but nonexistent at others. Fulton’s defense will be key to a potential upset by the Hornets.
For the full preview, click here.
Hickman (2-5) vs Truman (1-6)
What to watch for: Keep an eye on how Hickman defends the run. The Kewpies have given up 100-plus yards on the ground in each of their last two games, in large part due to missed tackles. As for Truman, its size and physical style of play may create problems for Hickman.
Key players: Hickman’s offensive line. The high numbers in the Kewpies’ run game is because of the big boys up front. The offensive line has done a great job creating running lanes, but can they keep it up?
For the full preview, click here.
Tolton (0-7) vs Warsaw (4-3)
What to watch for: How Tolton continues to improve week-to-week. In the Trailblazers’ loss to St. Mary’s last game, there were flaws in their technique and formation, such as lining up incorrectly. Can Tolton make adjustments and win its first game?
Key players: Tolton running backs. The Trailblazers finished with only three rushing yards last week. If they are going to win any games, they need to have a more balanced offensive attack.
For the full preview, click here.
Week 7 Play of the Week
Each week, KOMU picks the top three plays from the previous Friday and asks you, the fan, to vote for your favorite play.
The results for Week 6 are...
Rock Bridge's Miles Cheatum reverses field and takes it to the house- 50%
Boonville's Avian Thomas breaking free for a 61-yard touchdown- 33%
Blair Oaks' Dylan Hair connecting with Carson Prenger in traffic- 17%
Congrats to Rock Bridge's Miles Cheatum and thanks for voting!
We'll see you tomorrow morning for a recap of all the games.